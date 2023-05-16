Duane J. Reist Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Dec. 12, 1937-May 9, 2023

Duane J. Reist, 85, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home.

Please join Duane’s family on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the D.A.N.K, in Benton Harbor, for a memorial bike ride (cars & trucks are welcome to join) that will end at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac, where a graveside service and military honors will take place at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at the Dowagiac Moose Lodge, at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions in Duane’s name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or Toys for Tots. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com

Duane was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Dowagiac, to Donald and Jennie (Heskett) Reist. He graduated from Dowagiac High school in 1956. After high school, Duane joined the United States Marines and proudly served his country from 1956-1959. On Jan. 1, 1999, he married Sandra Raab. He was a member of the Dowagiac Moose Lodge 933, the Dowagiac Eagles #2441 and the Berrien County Riders. He had a passion for raising and racing pigeons and loved riding his motorcycle. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Duane is survived by his children, Robert (Janelle) Fricke, Robin Fricke and Ryan (Cynthia) Reist; grandchildren, Bo (Jessica) Fricke, Cody Fricke, Alex (Jennifer) Kuntz, Jessie Fose and Tyler (Tierney) Kuntz; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald W. (Barb) Reist, John A. (Diana) Reist and Douglas D. (Kay) Reist; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jennie Reist; wife, Sandra Reist; first wife, Patricia Adams; daughter, Diane Fricke; 1 great-grandchild, Gavin Fricke.