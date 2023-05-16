Daily Data: Tuesday, May 16

Published 9:37 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Scott Novak

GOLF

Leader Cup

At Orchard Hills Country Club

Medalist

Abraham Guernsey, Dane Spagnoli, Dowagiac – 73

 

Team Scores

Cassopolis 238, Niles 241, Edwardsburg 248, Dowagiac 250, Buchanan 289, Brandywine 317

 

Cassopolis Results

Brayden Westrate,, Logan Pflug 77; William Westrate, Turner Westrate 80,; Luis Laurenz Diwo, Kenny May 81

 

Niles Results

Aiden Krueger, Dillon Pearman 78; Conner Weston, Gavyn Luke 80 Keaton Schrader, Landon Martin 83

 

Edwardsburg Results

Andrew Krukowski, Jake Emenaker 81; Landon Putz, Carson Baker 83; Michael Wright, Ben Fish 84

 

Dowagiac Results

Abraham Guernsey, Dane Spagnoli 73; Dane Spagnoli, Travis Rehborg 79; Kaden Sandora, Sam Strom 98

 

Buchanan Results

Aiden Mondschein, Carson Shelton 94; Dean Wegner, Austin Gregory 97; Jacob Kuntz 98, Tyler Miller 98

 

Brandywine Results

Miles LeMere, William Hayes 98; Mason Ritchey, Andrew McKee 108; Carter Hayes, Shaun Wixson 111

 

 

SOCCER

DOWAGIAC 5, CONSTANTINE 2

At Dowagiac

Dowagiac Goals

Maggie Weller, Jessa Davis, Zaida Lopez, Jenna Ward

 

Shots on Goal

Dowagiac 17

 

Saves

Dowagiac 1 (Triana Lee)

 

VICKSBURG 7, EDWARDSBURG 1

Edwardsburg Goal

Samantha Stewart (Alex Ferguson assist)

 

TENNIS

BRANDYWINE 5, NORTH MUSKEGON 3

At Niles

Singles

  1. Marilyn Gaston (NM) d. 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Fia Lindsay (NM) d. Mari Allen 6-2, 6-4; 3. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Francine Vinson 6-2, 3-0 (retired); 4. Abagail Solloway (BW) d. Allie Sanocki 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5)

 

Doubles

  1. Ella Tarrant-Anna Toebe (NM) d. Abbie Hubbard-Chloe Sidenbender 5-7, 6-1, 7-5; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Dani Holden (BW) d. August Carefelle-Jaci Patrick 6-1, 7-5; 3. Isabelle Sosnoski-Sydney Olson (BW) d. Sage Brewer-Emmi VanWyck 6-3, 6-2; 4. Ashlyn Kohler-Jaelyn Franks (BW) d. Hannah Ripple-Jasmine Rottman 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Record: Brandywine 16-1

 

Wolverine Conference Tournament

At Allegan

Team Scores

Otsego 62, Edwardsburg 42, Vicksburg 39, Sturgis 35, Three Rivers 27, Paw Paw 26, Niles 26, Plainwell 16

 

Flight Championships

Singles

  1. Aly Aldrich (O) d. Grace Breitenbach (V) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lexi Layman (O) d. Eucris Ugay (ED) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Karoliina Moksi (O) d. Sadie Grossman (V) 6-3, 6-0; 4. N/A

 

Doubles

  1. Sydney Grile-Anna Moore (O) d. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson (N) 6-3, 6-2; 2. Sophie Maxwell-Sydney Holland (O) d. Caelyn Hinds-McKayla Bock (N) 6-1, 6-3; 3. Ellie Korringa-Sidney Morris (O) d. Olivia Penney-Emma Vallier (V) 6-3, 6-2; 4. Cierra Swope-Madion Uramkin (O) d. Mya Eberlein-Grace Maynard (ED) 7-6(2), 7-6(3)

 

 

SOFTBALL

HARTFORD 6-11, CASSOPOLIS 2-5

At Hartford

First Game

Cassopolis       000      020      0 – 2 8 2

Hartford          300      030      x – 6 14 1

Abby Valdes (W); Mackenzie Boyer (L)

2B: Ryley Bowsher (CA); Lindsey Goodson (H), Lilly Price (H)

3B: Brooke Birmele (H)

HR: Rylee Ackerman (H)

 

Second Game

Cassopolis       011      030      0 – 5 7 5

Hartford          301      520      x – 11 10 5

Abby Valdes (W); Kayla Baker (L)

2B: Atyanna Alford (CA)

3B: Alford (CA), Janayla Franklin (CA)

HR: Lindsay Goodson (H)

 

LAKESHORE 4-11, NILES 1-3

At Niles

First Game

Lakeshore        000      004      0 – 4 8 1

Niles                   000      100      0 – 1 3 2

Mullen (W); Haylea Wilken (L)

2B: A. Prosser (LA)

 

Second Game

Lakeshore        102      301      4 – 11 14 2

Niles                   010      001      1 – 3 11 6

Dustin (W); Olivia Johnson (L)

2B: G. Solloway (LA), A. Chavez (LA), J. Schmaltz (LA)

HR: A. Prosser (L), Haylea Wilken (N)

Records: Lakeshore 22-5, Niles 9-20

 

 

BASEBALL

HARTFORD 10-7, CASSOPOLIS 5-5

At Hartford

First Game

Cassopolis       001      400      0 – 5 5 7

Hartford          023      302      x – 10 10 1

Wimbly (W), J. Backman (6)

2B: B. Johnson (H)

 

Second Game

Cassopolis       031      100      0 – 5 6 2

Hartford          201      031      x – 7 8 4

Johnson (W)

2B: J. Rodarte (H)

