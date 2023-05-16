Daily Data: Tuesday, May 16
Published 9:37 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023
GOLF
Leader Cup
At Orchard Hills Country Club
Medalist
Abraham Guernsey, Dane Spagnoli, Dowagiac – 73
Team Scores
Cassopolis 238, Niles 241, Edwardsburg 248, Dowagiac 250, Buchanan 289, Brandywine 317
Cassopolis Results
Brayden Westrate,, Logan Pflug 77; William Westrate, Turner Westrate 80,; Luis Laurenz Diwo, Kenny May 81
Niles Results
Aiden Krueger, Dillon Pearman 78; Conner Weston, Gavyn Luke 80 Keaton Schrader, Landon Martin 83
Edwardsburg Results
Andrew Krukowski, Jake Emenaker 81; Landon Putz, Carson Baker 83; Michael Wright, Ben Fish 84
Dowagiac Results
Abraham Guernsey, Dane Spagnoli 73; Dane Spagnoli, Travis Rehborg 79; Kaden Sandora, Sam Strom 98
Buchanan Results
Aiden Mondschein, Carson Shelton 94; Dean Wegner, Austin Gregory 97; Jacob Kuntz 98, Tyler Miller 98
Brandywine Results
Miles LeMere, William Hayes 98; Mason Ritchey, Andrew McKee 108; Carter Hayes, Shaun Wixson 111
SOCCER
DOWAGIAC 5, CONSTANTINE 2
At Dowagiac
Dowagiac Goals
Maggie Weller, Jessa Davis, Zaida Lopez, Jenna Ward
Shots on Goal
Dowagiac 17
Saves
Dowagiac 1 (Triana Lee)
VICKSBURG 7, EDWARDSBURG 1
Edwardsburg Goal
Samantha Stewart (Alex Ferguson assist)
TENNIS
BRANDYWINE 5, NORTH MUSKEGON 3
At Niles
Singles
- Marilyn Gaston (NM) d. 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Fia Lindsay (NM) d. Mari Allen 6-2, 6-4; 3. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Francine Vinson 6-2, 3-0 (retired); 4. Abagail Solloway (BW) d. Allie Sanocki 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5)
Doubles
- Ella Tarrant-Anna Toebe (NM) d. Abbie Hubbard-Chloe Sidenbender 5-7, 6-1, 7-5; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Dani Holden (BW) d. August Carefelle-Jaci Patrick 6-1, 7-5; 3. Isabelle Sosnoski-Sydney Olson (BW) d. Sage Brewer-Emmi VanWyck 6-3, 6-2; 4. Ashlyn Kohler-Jaelyn Franks (BW) d. Hannah Ripple-Jasmine Rottman 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
Record: Brandywine 16-1
Wolverine Conference Tournament
At Allegan
Team Scores
Otsego 62, Edwardsburg 42, Vicksburg 39, Sturgis 35, Three Rivers 27, Paw Paw 26, Niles 26, Plainwell 16
Flight Championships
Singles
- Aly Aldrich (O) d. Grace Breitenbach (V) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lexi Layman (O) d. Eucris Ugay (ED) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Karoliina Moksi (O) d. Sadie Grossman (V) 6-3, 6-0; 4. N/A
Doubles
- Sydney Grile-Anna Moore (O) d. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson (N) 6-3, 6-2; 2. Sophie Maxwell-Sydney Holland (O) d. Caelyn Hinds-McKayla Bock (N) 6-1, 6-3; 3. Ellie Korringa-Sidney Morris (O) d. Olivia Penney-Emma Vallier (V) 6-3, 6-2; 4. Cierra Swope-Madion Uramkin (O) d. Mya Eberlein-Grace Maynard (ED) 7-6(2), 7-6(3)
SOFTBALL
HARTFORD 6-11, CASSOPOLIS 2-5
At Hartford
First Game
Cassopolis 000 020 0 – 2 8 2
Hartford 300 030 x – 6 14 1
Abby Valdes (W); Mackenzie Boyer (L)
2B: Ryley Bowsher (CA); Lindsey Goodson (H), Lilly Price (H)
3B: Brooke Birmele (H)
HR: Rylee Ackerman (H)
Second Game
Cassopolis 011 030 0 – 5 7 5
Hartford 301 520 x – 11 10 5
Abby Valdes (W); Kayla Baker (L)
2B: Atyanna Alford (CA)
3B: Alford (CA), Janayla Franklin (CA)
HR: Lindsay Goodson (H)
LAKESHORE 4-11, NILES 1-3
At Niles
First Game
Lakeshore 000 004 0 – 4 8 1
Niles 000 100 0 – 1 3 2
Mullen (W); Haylea Wilken (L)
2B: A. Prosser (LA)
Second Game
Lakeshore 102 301 4 – 11 14 2
Niles 010 001 1 – 3 11 6
Dustin (W); Olivia Johnson (L)
2B: G. Solloway (LA), A. Chavez (LA), J. Schmaltz (LA)
HR: A. Prosser (L), Haylea Wilken (N)
Records: Lakeshore 22-5, Niles 9-20
BASEBALL
HARTFORD 10-7, CASSOPOLIS 5-5
At Hartford
First Game
Cassopolis 001 400 0 – 5 5 7
Hartford 023 302 x – 10 10 1
Wimbly (W), J. Backman (6)
2B: B. Johnson (H)
Second Game
Cassopolis 031 100 0 – 5 6 2
Hartford 201 031 x – 7 8 4
Johnson (W)
2B: J. Rodarte (H)