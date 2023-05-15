Daniel Falk Published 11:19 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

Dec. 15, 1946-May 13, 2023

Daniel Ray Falk, 76, a gentle and friendly soul, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 13, 2023, in Niles, Michigan. Born on Dec. 15, 1946, in South Bend, Indiana, he lived a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

He embarked on a career as a semi-truck driver, where he showcased his strong work ethic and handy skills. Daniel was well-respected by his colleagues and made many lifelong friends along the way.

A man of many interests, Daniel was an avid golfer who enjoyed spending time on the greens. He was also a member of several bowling and dart leagues, where he demonstrated his competitive spirit and camaraderie. Daniel’s love for classic westerns, especially Bonanza, Gunsmoke, and anything featuring John Wayne, was well-known among his friends and family. His constant companions, his beloved dogs Sammy and Bentley, were always by his side, bringing joy and comfort to his life.

Daniel is survived by his devoted daughter, Debbie (Mike) Earles, and was preceded in death by his loving son, Gregory Falk. His parents, Ray and Dora (Craig) Falk, preceded him in death. He was a proud grandfather to Adam (Teila) Earles, Brandon Earles, Conner Earles, and Hannah Earles, and a doting great-grandfather to Braxton Earles, Roczen Earles, Drayton Earles, and Barron Earles. Daniel is also survived by his sister, Connie (Rich) Beck, who will fondly remember the special bond they shared.

Throughout his life, Daniel’s gentle nature and friendly demeanor touched the lives of many. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a unique ability to make everyone feel welcome and at ease. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

As we remember Daniel Ray Falk, let us celebrate his life, cherish the memories we shared, and honor the legacy he leaves behind. In accordance with Daniel’s wishes cremation has taken place and his family will be remembering him privately.

Memorial donations may be made in Daniel’s memory to Caring Circle located at 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan, 49085.

Photos, condolences, and memories for Daniel’s family can be left at www.BrownFuneralHomeNilles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.