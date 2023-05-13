Daily Data: Saturday, May 13
Published 11:54 am Saturday, May 13, 2023
TRACK & FIELD
Constantine Invitational
At Constantine
Girls Results
Team scores
Buchanan 132, Quincy 119, Kalamazoo Hackett 88, Schoolcraft 63, Constantine 52, Bronson 27, White Pigeon 27, Parchment 19
Individual Results
(Buchanan Placers)
100: 1. Jillian McKean (BU) 13.18; 200: 1. Jillian McKean (BU) 27.54; 400: 1. Alaina Nagel (BU) 1:04.40; 800: 10. Adyson Baker (BU) 2:58.25; 1,600: 4. Emma Miller (BU) 6:20.41; 3,200: 1. Madeline Young (BU) 12:29.37; 100 hurdles: 4. Ava Graham (BU) 18.26; 300 hurdles: 2. Ava Graham (BU) 51.47; 400 relay: 1. Buchanan (Audrey Liet, Makynna Williams, Ava Graham, Jillian McKean) 54.58; 800 relay: 1. Buchanan (Audrey Lietx, Makynna Williams, Alaina Nagel, Jillian McKean) 1:53.29; 1,600 relay: 1 Buchanan (Madeline Young, Ava Graham, Maddix Roberts, Alaina Nagel) 4:29.13; 3,200 relay: 3. 11:42.46; Shot put: 4. Faith Carson (BU) 34-6; Discus: 4. Faith Carson (BU) 96-10; Pole vault: 7, Adyson Baker (BU) 6-6; Long jump: 1. Makynna Williams (BU) 13-10.5
Boys Results
Constantine 154, Kalamazoo Hackett 135, Quincy 56, Schoolcraft 49, Buchanan 37, White Pigeon 33, Parchment 32, Bronson 31
Individual Results
(Buchanan Placers)
100: 6. Kyle Lewis-Schadler (BU); 200: 3. Jackson Starnes (BU) 23.54; 400: 9. Jack Sherwood (BU) 56.81; 800: 15. Jaxon Seddon (BU) 2:22.43; 1,600: 11. Liam McBeth (BU) 5:05.40; 3,200: 4. Jacob Kuntz (BU) 10:55.24; 110 hurdles: 7. Rowan Kile (BU) 19.41; 300 hurdles: 1. Britain Philip (BU) 41.15; 400 relay: 5. Buchanan 48.13; 800 relay: 4. Buchanan 1:41.98; 1,600 relay: 3 Buchanan 3:42.39; 3,200 relay: 4. Buchanan 8:56.51; Shot put: 10. Alban Camille-Mcleod (BU) 37-9; Discus: 16. Ray Cleary (BU) 96-2; High jump: 11. Jack Ruth 5-3; Pole vault: 8. Rowan Kile (BU) 9-6.75; Long jump: 10. Dillon Oatsvall (BU) 16-6.75
Gobles Little Guys Invitational
At Gobles
Boys Results
Team scores
Delton Kellogg 96, River Valley 70.5, Bridgman 57, Gobles 55, Bloomingdale 54.5, Saugatuck 52, Kalamazoo Homeschool 42, Brandywine 35, Holland Black River 35, Galesburg-Augusta 34, Marcellus 32, New Buffalo 27, Kalamazoo. Christian 25, Kalamazoo Phoenix 14, Decatur 12, Eau Claire 11, Maple Valley 6, Fennville 4
Individual Results
(Brandywine Placers)
300 hurdles: 3. Jake McCubbin (BW) 44.64; Shot put: 3. Philip McLaurin (BW) 41-2.5; Pole vault: 3. Kevin Roberts (BW) 11-9
Girls Results
Team scores
Gobles 89, Saugatuck 76, Bridgman 70, Kalamazoo Christian 69, Marcellus 46, Delton-Kellogg 46, Galesburg-Augusta 43, Kalamazoo Homeschool 40, Our Lady of the Lake 37, Bloomingdale 29, Fennville 26, Brandywine 24, New Buffalo 23, 14. Eau Claire 15, Holland Black River 15, Decatur 10, Maple Valley 3, River Valley 2
Individual Results
(Brandywine Placers)
High jump: 2. Karleigh Byrd (BW) 5-0
Wolverine Conference Championships
At Plainwell
Girls Results
Team Scores
Otsego 163.5, Sturgis 140.5, Vicksburg 91, Plainwell 81.5, Edwardsburg 71, Paw Paw 42, Three Rivers 35, Niles 27.5
Individual Results
(Local Placers)
100: 8. Tanaya Brown 13.81; 4. Abby Hess (ED) 28.01, 5. Dannie Purlee (ED) 28.11; 400: 12. Victoria Densborn (N) 1:10.23, 13. Kaylee Barnes (ED) 1:10.48; 800: 5. Claire Ritchey (ED) 2:29.78, 17. Kierstyn Thompson (N) 2:53.97; 1,600: 6. Claire Ritchey (ED) 5:34.70, 13. Kierstyn Thompson (N) 6:06.10; 100 hurdles: 6. Macy Andress (ED) 18.41, 8. Izabel Hoskin (N) 25.55; 300 hurdles: 2. Macy Andress (ED) 50.41, 13. Stella Hover (N) 56.28; 400 relay: 2. Edwardsburg 52.14, 3. Niles 52.74; 800 relay: 4. Edwardsburg 1:50.70; 1,600 relay: 3. Edwardsburg 4:23.12; 3,200 relay: 3. 10:32.50; Shot Put: 5. Elle Ruiz-Grant (N) 35-4, 17. Jadyn Harman (ED) 24-4.5; Discus: 2. Elle Ruiz-Grant (N) 107-8, 9. Aly Obren (ED) 80-0; High jump: 1. Sarah Pippin (ED) 5-3; Pole vault: 5. Lily Peat (ED) 8-0, 7. Stella Hover (N) 7-6; Long jump: 3. Anastasia Kopczynski (N) 15-1, 4. Amelia Colvin (ED) 15-0
Boys Results
Team Scores
Vicksburg 135, Edwardsburg 109, Otsego 106.5, Otsego 106.5, Paw Paw 86, Plainwell 69, Sturgis 60, Niles 60, Three Rivers 45.5
Individual Results
(Local Placers)
100: 3. Noah Shephard (ED) 11.81, 4. Julian Means-Flewellen (N) 11.84; 200: 2. Antwone Whitelow (N) 23.64, 8. Mobius Stubblefield (ED) 24.54; 400: 1. Mobius Stubblefield (ED) 51.29, 17. Andrews Ntsiful (N) 56.50; 800: 3. Kaleb Brown (ED) 2:06.14; 1,600: 4. Dane Bailey (ED) 4:39.07; 3,200: 4. Dane Bailey (ED) 10:15.84; 110 hurdles: 1. Aydan Mccarey (N) 15.62, 6. Zeke Pegura (ED) 16.96; 300 hurdles: 6. Matthew Anders (ED) 45,09, 14. Jetson Rodgers (N) 46.59; 400 relay: 2. Edwardsburg 44.40, 4. Niles 45.02; 800 relay: 2. Niles 1:31.44, 3. Edwardsburg 1:32.84; 1,600 relay: 1. Edwardsburg (Kaleb Brown, Kya Bryant, Dylan Leep, Mobius Stubblefield) 3:34.37; 3,200 relay: 3. Edwardsburg 8:56.96; Shot put: 2. Larson Fessenden (ED) 47-10, 12. Jordan Cunningham (N) 38-6; Discus: 2. Larson Fessenden (ED) 147-1.5, 20. Jordan Cunningham (N) 93-8; High jump: 3. Ethan Chambliss (N) 6-1, 4. Aydon Goorhouse (ED) 5-9; Pole vault: 6. Brody Beckman (N) 10-0; Long jump: 4. Hunter Suddon (N) 18-9, 7. Noah Jacobs (ED) 17-11
Shamrock Invite
At Berrien Springs
Boys Results
Team Scores
Mishawaka 182, Lawton 178.5, Battle Creek Harper Creek 159.5, Berrien Springs 146.83, Lake Forest Academy 111.5, Coloma 98, Watervliet 82, Bangor 81, South Haven 57, Dowagia 41.33, Allegan 40.33, Lawrence 15, Benton Harbor 1
Individual Results
(Top Dowagiac Placers)
100: 16. Avery Amundsen (D) 12.07; 400: 16. Alexandra Gasca (D) 1:14.90; 100 hurdles: 8. Shamrya Clark 18.45; 300 hurdles: 11. Shamrya Clark (D) 56.87; 400 relay: 7. Dowagiac 57.28; Shot put: 11. Abbigail Seikman (D) 27-3; Discus: 6. Koya Cross (D) 86-2; High jump: 5. Amelia Jones (D) 4-10; Pole vault: 4. Amelia Jones (D) 8-0; Long jump: 3. Tessa Deering (D) 15-7.5
Girls Results
Team Scores
Berrien Springs 224.5, Lawton 217, Battle Creek Harper Creek 194, Watervliet 139, Lake Forest Academy 95.5, South Haven 62.5, Bangor 54, Allegan 52.5, Coloma 51.5, Lawrence 43, Dowagiac 39.5, Benton Harbor 19
Individual Results
(Top Dowagiac Placers)
100: 13. Shamyra Clark (D) 13.79; 200: 5. Joshua Winchester-Jones (D) 23.77; 400: 6. Joshua Winchester-Jones (D) 53.03; 800: 2. Owen Saylor (D) 2:04.65; 1,600: 6. Owen Saylor (D) 4:37.08; 400 relay: 8. Dowagiac 48.10; 800 relay: 5. 1:38.49; Shot put: 9. Max Stelmasiak (D) 38-9; Discus: 13. Max Stelmasiak (D) 107-1; High jump: 10. Isaiah Fitchett (D) 5-6; Long jump: 7. Bryan Sanchez (D) 18-3.75
John Green Invitational
At Mendon
Boys Results
Team Scores
Union City 146, Centreville 118, Athens 71, Martin 63, St. Philip 51, Mendon 49, Cassopolis 21, Colon 8
Individual Results
(Top Cassopolis Placers)
100: 10. Malachi Ward (CA) 12.67; 200: 13. Malachi Ward (CA) 26.02; 400: 10. Hunter Ottman (CA) 1:04.46; 800: 10. Jaren Waldschmidt (CA) 2:32.47; 1,600: 11. Jaren Waldschmidt (CA) 5:50.44; 110 hurdles: 2. Jadyn Brown (CA) 16.78; 400 relay: 5. Cassopolis 48.89; 800 relay: 5. Cassopolis 2:00.06; Shot put: 16. Luis Diwo (CA) 28-11; Discus: Luis Diwo (CA) 93-4; High jump: 3. Kenny May (CA) 5-8; Long jump: 13. William Westrate (CA) 16-1
Girls Results
Team Scores
Centreville 121, Union City 114, Athens 101, Mendon 62.5, Martin 53.5, Colon 42, Cassopolis 15, St. Philip 10
Individual Results
(Top Cassopolis Placers)
100: 19. Mikayla Mythil (CA) 17.07; 400: 9. Lily Westrate (CA) 1:12.02; 800: 13. Emily Carlisle (CA) 3:24.72; 100 hurdles: Quianna Murray (CA) 19.52; 300 hurdles: Quianna Murray (CA) 52.21; 400 relay: 6. Cassopolis 56.56; Shot put: 5. Alexis Millirans (CA) 30-6.25; 5. Alexis Millirans (CA) 80-0; High jump: 8. Katherine Gregory (CA) 4-3; Long jump: 15. Lily Westrate (CA) 11-8.5
SOFTBALL
DOWAGIAC 11-9, BRANDYWINE 1-15
At Dowagiac
First Game
Brandywine 001 00 – 1 6 7
Dowagiac 202 52 – 11 11 1
Rebecca Guernsey (W); Presley Gogley (L), Adelyn Drotoz (4)
2B: Kadence Brumitt (BW), Gogley (BW), Addie Wilson (D), Marlie Carpenter (D), Aubrey Busby (D), Lyla Elrod (D)
Second Game
Brandywine 245 001 3 – 15 13 3
Dowagiac 101 003 4 – 9 10 5
Kadence Brumitt (W); Addie Wilson (L), 30
2B: Kaegan VanSandt (BW) 2, Addison Anglin (BW), Marlie Carpenter (D)
Records: Brandywine 14-6, 5-3 Lakleland Conference; Dowagiac 9-8, 5-3 Lakeland Conference
EDWARDSBURG 11-9, OTSEGO 1-3
First Game
Otsego 100 00 – 1 2 1
Edwardsburg 190 01 – 11 14 0
Emma Denison (W); Elkins (L), Holland (L, 3)
2B: Lani Hardin (ED), Sydney Klaer (ED)
3B: Caitlin Tighe (ED)
Second Game
Otsego 201 000 0 – 3 6 0
Edwardsburg 300 330 x – 9 11 2
Samantha Baker (W), Emma Denison (5); Linsheet (L)
2B: Blanchard (O), Sydney Klaer (ED), Caitlin Tighe (ED)
3B: Baker (ED), Lexi Schimpa (ED)
HR: Klaer (ED)
Record: Edwardsburg 15-5, 10-Wolverine Conference
BASEBALL
BRANDYWINE 13-7, DOWAGIAC 2-0
At Dowagiac
First Game
Brandywine 213 007 – 13 13 2
Dowagiac 000 020 – 2 3 4
Owen Hulett (W), Matt Veach (6); Kaleb Smith (L), Jacob DeFord (4)
2B: Hulett (BW)
3B: Drew Deming (BW)
Second Game
Brandywine 014 002 – 7 8 2
Dowagiac 000 000 – 0 2 1
Robby Dillard (W); Braeden Gillesby (L), Cole Wimberley (6)
2B: Owen Hulett (BW), Mason Maggert (D)
Records: Brandywine 17-4, 6-2 Lakeland Conference; Dowagiac 7-12, 3-5 Lakeland Conference
MATTAWAN 7-6, EDWARDSBURG 2-3
At Edwardsburg
First Game
Mattawan 310 030 0 – 7 8 1
Edwardsburg 000 001 1 – 2 3 1
- Garza (W); Eli Wideman (L), Tyler Leak (2), Monty Young (6)
2B: O’Reilly (M), Brody Schimpa (ED)
Second Game
Mattawan 020 04 – 6 4 1
Edwardsburg 100 20 – 3 6 6
- Schultz (W), B. Welch (5); Caleb Layman, Grant Griffin (L, 4)
HR: B. Garza (M)
Record: Mattawan 15-6, Edwardsburg 10-10