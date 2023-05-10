Penny Werner Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

May 4, 1952-April 21, 2023

Penny Werner, 70, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully Friday, April 21, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began May 4, 1952, in Elkhart, Indiana the daughter of Herman and Carol Bishop.

She married Mark Richard Werner Aug. 21, 1971, on the front lawn of her parent’s home in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

As a child, she was active in 4-H in sewing, photography, baking, horse training and dog training. Penny was a devoted wife and mother, giving freely of her time as well as giving away her talents as a seamstress for her family and community. She was a Den Mother for her sons’ Cub Scout Packs. Penny and her family hosted foreign exchange students. She made booties for the search dogs serving after 9-11, masks for local hospitals in response to CoVID, and knitted hats for premature infants. Penny received her CNA designation in 1974 and performed in-home care for a variety of patients. She read and recorded books for the Elkhart Public Library. Penny was a member of and hostess for the Cass County Audubon Society.

Penny will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of almost fifty-two years, Mark Werner of Edwardsburg; two sons, Todd Werner of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Leif (Beth) Werner of St. Joseph, Michigan; two grandsons, Tristan Werner, Ronan Werner; a sister, Dawn Martin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law, Jessica Velez Werner.

Family and friends will gather Friday, May 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg, with Pastor Nate Starkey officiating. Penny will be laid to rest in Adamsville Cemetery in Edwardsburg.

Penny’s family is grateful for the care received by Caring Circle Hospice.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Penny be made to either, American Liver Foundation, Great Lakes Division, 332 South Michigan Avenue, 9th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60604, or Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com