Roundup: Rangers win jamboree; Eddies fourth on home course Published 12:06 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Host Cassopolis kept its stranglehold on first place in the Southwest 10 Conference golf race by easily winning the jamboree it hosted at Diamond Lake Golf Course Thursday.

The Rangers, led by medalist Luis Laurenz Diwo’s 38, shot 161 to win the jamboree. Comstock was a distance second with a team score of 200. White Pigeon finished third with a 204.

Besides Diwo’s score, Cassopolis got rounds of 41 from Turner Westrate, William Westrate and Logan Plfug.

Wolverine Conference

Edwardsburg made up its postponed league jamboree at Four Lakes Country Club in the first of two events for the league Thursday.

Otsego edged Plainwell by three strokes — 163 to 166 — to win the jamboree. Vicksburg also shot 166, but lost on the fifth-man tiebreaker.

The host Eddies shot 181 to finish fourth, while Niles shot 193 to finish seventh.

