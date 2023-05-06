Daily Data: Saturday, May 6

Published 11:25 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

By Scott Novak

SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 4-12, COLOMA 0-2

At Coloma

First Game

Buchanan        202      000      0 – 4 10 0

Coloma            000      000      0 – 0 2 3

Hailee Kara (W); Hicks (L)

2B: Hannah Herman (BU), Cameron Carlson (BU)

3B: Herman (BU), Kara (BU)

 

Second Game

Buchanan        213      200      4 – 12 17 1

Coloma            000      200      0 – 2 5 6

Camille Lozmack (W); Nelson (L)

2B: Alyvia Hickok (BU), Keegan May (BU), Nelson (CO)

3B: Caitlyn Horvath (BU), Hannah Herman (BU)

Record: Buchanan 18-1

 

DOWAGIAC 1-16, PAW PAW 2-9

At Paw Paw

First Game

Dowagiac        000      001      0 – 1 3 1

Paw Paw         000      110      x – 2 7 1

  1. VaderMeeden (W); Rebecca Guernsey (L)

2B: VaderMeeden (PP)

 

Second Game

Dowagiac        111      430      6 – 16 10 2

Paw Paw         204      120      0 – 6 14 6

Addie Wilson, Rebecca Guernsey (W, 4)

2B: Marlie Carpenter (D), Bree Behnke (D), Lyla Elrod (D), Aubrey Busby (D)

Record: Dowagiac 6-7

 

CASSOPOLIS 17-23, COMSTOCK 0, 2

At Comstock

First Game

Cassopolis       5(11)1 – 17 17 0

Comstock        000 – 0 2 3

Mackenzie Boyer (W); R. Smith (L)

2B: Piper Ruff (CA), Makayla Robinson (CA), Boyer (CA), Janayla Franklin (CA), Elle Smith (CA)

 

Second Game

Cassopolis       456      8 – 23 16 0

Comstock        101      0 – 2 3 4

Janayla Franklin (W); R. Smith (L)

2B: Atyanna Alford (CA) 2, Makayla Robinson (CA), Mackenzie Boyer (CA), Piper Ruff (CA)

 

BRANDYWINE 2-1, BRONSON 11-3

At Bronson

First Game

Brandywine     002      000      0 – 2 5 0

Bronson           170      030      x – 11 11 0

Kadence Brumitt (L)

2B: Brumitt (BW), R. Bir (BR), A. Harris (BR), H. Wilson (BR)

 

Second Game

Brandywine     001      000      0 – 1 8 0

Bronson           011      001      x – 3 7 0

Presley Gogley, Adelyn Drotoz (L, 6)

2B: Gogley (BW) 2, Macy Pellow (BW), B. Lasky (BR), A. Harris (BR)

3B: Lasky (BR), Harris (BR)

Record: Brandywine 9-6

 

MISHAWAKA 9, NILES 4

At Mishawaka, Ind.

Niles                310      000      0 – 4 6 4

Mishawaka     009      000      x – 9 5 4

  1. Kinkade (W); Morgan Clanton (L)

2B: Kayla Kiggins (N) 2, S. Hoover (M), L. Dawson (M)

Record: Niles

 

BASEBALL

DOWAGIAC 13-4, PAW PAW 9-9

At Paw Paw

First Game

Dowagiac        090      003      1 – 13 11 2

Paw Paw         105      000      3 – 9 12 2

Mason Maggert (W), C Wimberley (6), Kaleb Smith (7); D. Abnet (L), M. Major (2), J. McCaw (5)

2B: Smith (D) 2, J. Hindenach (PP), G. Goodell (PP)

 

Second Game

Dowagiac        200      11 – 4 6 3

Paw Paw         120      6x – 9 10 2

Lehto (W); Ben Klann (L)

2B: Lamone Moore (D), M. Hartmann (PP), R. Hahn (PP)

Record: Dowagiac 7-7

 

COMSTOCK 6-7, CASSOPOLIS 0-7

At Comstock

First Game

Cassopolis       000      000      0 – 0 4 1

Comstock        200      031      x – 6 9 0

Baker (W); G. Mitchell (L)

 

Second Game

Cassopolis       013      21 – 7 11 1

Comstock        140      03 – 8 14 1

Gregg, D. Narwick (4), T. Caswell (W, 5); Cody Redmond (L)

2B: Ethan Pflug (CA), Aiden McGraw (CA), Narwick (CO), B. Smith (CO)

 

ST. JOSEPH 3, NILES 2

At South Bend, Ind.

Niles                000      020      0 – 2 6 2

St. Joseph        000      200      1 – 3 9 0

Thomas (W); Alex Cole (L)

2B: Braylon Schultz (N), J. Washburn (SJ), Z. Stawski (SJ)

Record: Niles 9-6

 

MARIAN 11, EDWARDSBURG 0

At Mishawaka, Ind.

Edwardsburg   000      00 – 0 1 3

Marian            00(11) 0x – 11 7 0

Bays (W); Will Alber (L), Grant Griffin (3)

Record: Edwardsburg 8-8

GOLF

Southwest 10 Jamboree

At Diamond Lake, Cassopolis

Medalist

Luis Laurenz Diwo, Cassopolis 38

 

Team Scores

Cassopolis 161, Comstock 200, White Pigeon 204, Centreville 219, Mendon 219, Marcellus 282

 

Cassopolis Results

Luis Laurenz Diwo 38, Turner Westrate 41, William Westrate 41, Logan Pflug 41, Brayden Westrate 42, Kenny May 45

 

Marcellus Results

Noah Bohan 66, Micah Gooden 66, Hunter Hurley 70, Cole Miller 80

 

Wolverie Conference Jamboree

At Four Lakes Country Club, Edwardsburg

Medalist

Josiah McClellend, Vicksburg – 36

 

Team Scores

Otsego 163, Plainwell 166, Vicksburg 166, Edwardsburg 181, Paw Paw 185, Three Rivers 186, Nile 193, Sturgis 215

 

Edwardsburg Result

Andrew Kurowski 42, Jake Emenaker 46, Carson Baker 46, Ben Fish 48, Michael Wright 51, Landon Putz 52

 

Niles Results

Aiden Krueger 42, Keaton Schrader 50, Gavyn Luke 50, Landon Martin 51, Conner  Weston 51, Blake Hooper 58

 

Wolverine Confernce Jamboree

At Sauganash, Three Rivers

Medalist

Jackson Powell, Plainwell – 36

 

Team Scores

Vicksburg 155, Plainwell 166, Otsego 167, Edwardsburg 172, Niles 172, Paw Paw 174, Three Rivers 180, Sturgis 203

 

Edwardsburg Results

Andrew Kurowski 42, Ben Fish 42, Carson Baker 43, Jake Emenaker 45, Landon Putz 45, Michael Wright 50

 

Niles Results

Gavyn Luke 40, Aiden Kruger 43, Keaton Schrader 44, Conner Weston 45, Landon Martin 52, Blake Hooper 64

 

TRACK & FIELD

Rotary Meet

At St. Joseph

 

Boys Results

(Top 2 finishers and local placers)

3,200 relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Sam Markle, Andrew Salliotte, Timothy Misungwi, Luke Morrison) 8:26.60, 2. Lakeshore (Matt Stocker, Braedyn Arend, Brad Mills, Kieran Smith) 8:34.84; 110 hurdles: 1. Aydan Mccarey (Niles) 15.88, 2. Kameron Autry (Berrien Springs) 16.71; 100: 1. Trey McGinnis (St. Joseph) 10.79, 2. Jared Wilburn (Berrien Springs) 11.04; 800 relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Zander White, Jared Wilburn, Noah Jarvis, Jake Machiniak) 1:31.63, 2. Lakeshore (Matt Vaughn, Tanner Spencer, Landon Koppenhoefer, Trevor Olson) 1:34.06; 1600: 1. Boden Genovese (Coloma) 4:29.33, 2. Luke Morrison (Berrien Springs) 4:36.05, 3. Owen Saylor (Dowagiac) 4:36.56; 400 relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Quimari Haskins, Jared Wilburn, Noah Jarvis, Jake Machiniak) 42.84, 2. Lakeshore (Matt Vaughn, Tanner Spencer, Landon Koppenhoefer, Trevor Olson) 44.91; 400: 1. Trey McGinnis (St. Joseph) 49.37, 2. Shay White (St. Joseph) 51.70; 300 hurdles: 1. Kameron Autry (Berrien Springs) 42.68, 2. Eli Toney (St. Joseph) 43.15; 800: 1. Alex Moyer (St. Joseph) 2:02.89, 2. Lucas Rumsa (Bridgman) 2:03.31; 200: 1. Jake Machiniak (Berrien Springs) 22.87, 2. Antwone Whitelow (Niles) 23.55; 3,200: 1. Boden Genovese (Coloma) 10:00.25, 2. Luke Morrison (Berrien Springs) 10:04.15; Shot put: 1. Jerry Capaccio (St. Joseph) 58-0, 2. Matt Vaughn (Lakeshore) 46-1.5; Discus: 1. CJ Gordon (Berrien Springs) 141-0, 2. Matt Vaughn (Lakeshore) 138-10; High jump: 1. Joshua Scott (St. Joseph) 6-1, 2. Joe Langston (South Haven) 5-11, 3. Ethan Chambliss (Niles) 5-11; Pole vault: 1. Mason Jahnke (Lakeshore) 12-0, 2. Eric Burrow (St. Joseph) 10-6, 4. Brody Beckman (Niles) 10-0; Long jump: 1. Eli Thomas (River Valley) 19-7.25, 2. Austin Birner (Bangor) 19-5.25, 4. Hunter Suddon (Niles) 19-0

 

Girls Results

3,200 relay: 1. St. Joseph (Elena Figueroa, Isabelle LaPorte, Olivia Ippel, Madison Tyburczy) 10:05.70, 2. Lakeshore (Avery Steffes, Emily Patterson, Kaylee Sprague, Annika DeJong) 10:21.25; 100 hurdles: 1. Jasmin Williams (Berrien Springs) 16.86, 2. Zion Ellis (Berrien Springs) 17:53; 100: 1. Grace Constable (Berrien Springs) 12.76, 2. Jayda Beene (Benton Harbor) 12.88; 800 relay: 1. St. Joseph (Lilly Woytsek, Tess Kapelke, J’Niya White, Lauren Koch) 1:47.55, 2. Berrien Springs (Allison Weigand, Grace Constable, Kirsten Krause, Felicity Lall) 1:50.35; 1,600: 1. Kaylee Sprague (Lakeshore) 5:33.33, 2. Clara Fast (Bridgman) 5:51.90, 5. Tori Yates (Niles) 6:06.72; 400 relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Zariyah Mance, Kirsten Krause, Jasmin Williams, Grace Constable) 49.78, 2. St. Joseph (Sam Ebbert, Naia Dibkey, Lilly Woytsek, Gabriella Wiskow) 50.85, 5. Niles (Izabel Hoskin, Tanaya Brown, Kylie Conn, Anastasia Kopczynski) 53.04; 400: 1. Lauren Koch (St. Joseph) 1:00.23, 2. Kate Ort (Lakeshore) 1:01.23, 4. Karleigh Byrd (Brandywine) 1:03.58; 300 hurdles: 1. Tess Kapelke (St. Joseph) 48.87, 2. Kirsten Krause (Berrien Springs) 49.67; 800: 1. Gail Vaikutis (St. Joseph) 2:15.79, 2. Elena Figueroa (St. Joseph) 2:17.23, 5. Kierstyn Thompson (Niles) 2:49.66; 200: 1. Grace Constable (Berrien Springs) 26.74, 2. Lauren Koch (St. Joseph) 26.95; 3,200: 1. Gail Vaikutis (St. Joseph) 11:37.14, 2. Olivia Ippel (St. Joseph) 11:40.10; 1600 relay: 1. St. Joseph (Gail Vaikutis, J’Niya White, Elena Figueroa, Lauren Koch) 4:09.63, 2. Lakeshore (Avery Steffes, Kate Ort, Annika DeJong, Kaylee Sprague) 4:15.09; Shot put: 1. Elle Ruiz-Grant (Niles) 31-6, 2. Kiley Hayden (St. Joseph) 30-11; Discus: 1. Anya Sexton (Watervliet) 100-2, 2. Aleah Sexton (Watervliet) 95-2, 3. Elle Ruiz-Grant (Niles) 93-6, 5. Koya Cross (Dowagiac) 85-3; High jump: 1. Abrielle Harrell (Lakeshore) 5-0, 2. Cianna Cox (South Haven) 4-11, 4. (tie) Jane Funk (New Buffalo) 4-9, Karleigh Byrd (Brandywine) 4-9; Pole vault: 1. Sam Ebbert (St. Joseph) 11-0, 2. Kirsten Krause (Berrien Springs) 10-0, 3. Amelia Jones (Dowagiac) 8-6, 5. Stella Hover (Niles) 8-0; Long jump: 1. Jasmin Williams (Berrien Springs) 17-5.25, 2. Tessa Deering (Dowagiac) 16-3.5

 

 

