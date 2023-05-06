Daily Data: Saturday, May 6
Published 11:25 am Saturday, May 6, 2023
SOFTBALL
BUCHANAN 4-12, COLOMA 0-2
At Coloma
First Game
Buchanan 202 000 0 – 4 10 0
Coloma 000 000 0 – 0 2 3
Hailee Kara (W); Hicks (L)
2B: Hannah Herman (BU), Cameron Carlson (BU)
3B: Herman (BU), Kara (BU)
Second Game
Buchanan 213 200 4 – 12 17 1
Coloma 000 200 0 – 2 5 6
Camille Lozmack (W); Nelson (L)
2B: Alyvia Hickok (BU), Keegan May (BU), Nelson (CO)
3B: Caitlyn Horvath (BU), Hannah Herman (BU)
Record: Buchanan 18-1
DOWAGIAC 1-16, PAW PAW 2-9
At Paw Paw
First Game
Dowagiac 000 001 0 – 1 3 1
Paw Paw 000 110 x – 2 7 1
- VaderMeeden (W); Rebecca Guernsey (L)
2B: VaderMeeden (PP)
Second Game
Dowagiac 111 430 6 – 16 10 2
Paw Paw 204 120 0 – 6 14 6
Addie Wilson, Rebecca Guernsey (W, 4)
2B: Marlie Carpenter (D), Bree Behnke (D), Lyla Elrod (D), Aubrey Busby (D)
Record: Dowagiac 6-7
CASSOPOLIS 17-23, COMSTOCK 0, 2
At Comstock
First Game
Cassopolis 5(11)1 – 17 17 0
Comstock 000 – 0 2 3
Mackenzie Boyer (W); R. Smith (L)
2B: Piper Ruff (CA), Makayla Robinson (CA), Boyer (CA), Janayla Franklin (CA), Elle Smith (CA)
Second Game
Cassopolis 456 8 – 23 16 0
Comstock 101 0 – 2 3 4
Janayla Franklin (W); R. Smith (L)
2B: Atyanna Alford (CA) 2, Makayla Robinson (CA), Mackenzie Boyer (CA), Piper Ruff (CA)
BRANDYWINE 2-1, BRONSON 11-3
At Bronson
First Game
Brandywine 002 000 0 – 2 5 0
Bronson 170 030 x – 11 11 0
Kadence Brumitt (L)
2B: Brumitt (BW), R. Bir (BR), A. Harris (BR), H. Wilson (BR)
Second Game
Brandywine 001 000 0 – 1 8 0
Bronson 011 001 x – 3 7 0
Presley Gogley, Adelyn Drotoz (L, 6)
2B: Gogley (BW) 2, Macy Pellow (BW), B. Lasky (BR), A. Harris (BR)
3B: Lasky (BR), Harris (BR)
Record: Brandywine 9-6
MISHAWAKA 9, NILES 4
At Mishawaka, Ind.
Niles 310 000 0 – 4 6 4
Mishawaka 009 000 x – 9 5 4
- Kinkade (W); Morgan Clanton (L)
2B: Kayla Kiggins (N) 2, S. Hoover (M), L. Dawson (M)
Record: Niles
BASEBALL
DOWAGIAC 13-4, PAW PAW 9-9
At Paw Paw
First Game
Dowagiac 090 003 1 – 13 11 2
Paw Paw 105 000 3 – 9 12 2
Mason Maggert (W), C Wimberley (6), Kaleb Smith (7); D. Abnet (L), M. Major (2), J. McCaw (5)
2B: Smith (D) 2, J. Hindenach (PP), G. Goodell (PP)
Second Game
Dowagiac 200 11 – 4 6 3
Paw Paw 120 6x – 9 10 2
Lehto (W); Ben Klann (L)
2B: Lamone Moore (D), M. Hartmann (PP), R. Hahn (PP)
Record: Dowagiac 7-7
COMSTOCK 6-7, CASSOPOLIS 0-7
At Comstock
First Game
Cassopolis 000 000 0 – 0 4 1
Comstock 200 031 x – 6 9 0
Baker (W); G. Mitchell (L)
Second Game
Cassopolis 013 21 – 7 11 1
Comstock 140 03 – 8 14 1
Gregg, D. Narwick (4), T. Caswell (W, 5); Cody Redmond (L)
2B: Ethan Pflug (CA), Aiden McGraw (CA), Narwick (CO), B. Smith (CO)
ST. JOSEPH 3, NILES 2
At South Bend, Ind.
Niles 000 020 0 – 2 6 2
St. Joseph 000 200 1 – 3 9 0
Thomas (W); Alex Cole (L)
2B: Braylon Schultz (N), J. Washburn (SJ), Z. Stawski (SJ)
Record: Niles 9-6
MARIAN 11, EDWARDSBURG 0
At Mishawaka, Ind.
Edwardsburg 000 00 – 0 1 3
Marian 00(11) 0x – 11 7 0
Bays (W); Will Alber (L), Grant Griffin (3)
Record: Edwardsburg 8-8
GOLF
Southwest 10 Jamboree
At Diamond Lake, Cassopolis
Medalist
Luis Laurenz Diwo, Cassopolis 38
Team Scores
Cassopolis 161, Comstock 200, White Pigeon 204, Centreville 219, Mendon 219, Marcellus 282
Cassopolis Results
Luis Laurenz Diwo 38, Turner Westrate 41, William Westrate 41, Logan Pflug 41, Brayden Westrate 42, Kenny May 45
Marcellus Results
Noah Bohan 66, Micah Gooden 66, Hunter Hurley 70, Cole Miller 80
Wolverie Conference Jamboree
At Four Lakes Country Club, Edwardsburg
Medalist
Josiah McClellend, Vicksburg – 36
Team Scores
Otsego 163, Plainwell 166, Vicksburg 166, Edwardsburg 181, Paw Paw 185, Three Rivers 186, Nile 193, Sturgis 215
Edwardsburg Result
Andrew Kurowski 42, Jake Emenaker 46, Carson Baker 46, Ben Fish 48, Michael Wright 51, Landon Putz 52
Niles Results
Aiden Krueger 42, Keaton Schrader 50, Gavyn Luke 50, Landon Martin 51, Conner Weston 51, Blake Hooper 58
Wolverine Confernce Jamboree
At Sauganash, Three Rivers
Medalist
Jackson Powell, Plainwell – 36
Team Scores
Vicksburg 155, Plainwell 166, Otsego 167, Edwardsburg 172, Niles 172, Paw Paw 174, Three Rivers 180, Sturgis 203
Edwardsburg Results
Andrew Kurowski 42, Ben Fish 42, Carson Baker 43, Jake Emenaker 45, Landon Putz 45, Michael Wright 50
Niles Results
Gavyn Luke 40, Aiden Kruger 43, Keaton Schrader 44, Conner Weston 45, Landon Martin 52, Blake Hooper 64
TRACK & FIELD
Rotary Meet
At St. Joseph
Boys Results
(Top 2 finishers and local placers)
3,200 relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Sam Markle, Andrew Salliotte, Timothy Misungwi, Luke Morrison) 8:26.60, 2. Lakeshore (Matt Stocker, Braedyn Arend, Brad Mills, Kieran Smith) 8:34.84; 110 hurdles: 1. Aydan Mccarey (Niles) 15.88, 2. Kameron Autry (Berrien Springs) 16.71; 100: 1. Trey McGinnis (St. Joseph) 10.79, 2. Jared Wilburn (Berrien Springs) 11.04; 800 relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Zander White, Jared Wilburn, Noah Jarvis, Jake Machiniak) 1:31.63, 2. Lakeshore (Matt Vaughn, Tanner Spencer, Landon Koppenhoefer, Trevor Olson) 1:34.06; 1600: 1. Boden Genovese (Coloma) 4:29.33, 2. Luke Morrison (Berrien Springs) 4:36.05, 3. Owen Saylor (Dowagiac) 4:36.56; 400 relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Quimari Haskins, Jared Wilburn, Noah Jarvis, Jake Machiniak) 42.84, 2. Lakeshore (Matt Vaughn, Tanner Spencer, Landon Koppenhoefer, Trevor Olson) 44.91; 400: 1. Trey McGinnis (St. Joseph) 49.37, 2. Shay White (St. Joseph) 51.70; 300 hurdles: 1. Kameron Autry (Berrien Springs) 42.68, 2. Eli Toney (St. Joseph) 43.15; 800: 1. Alex Moyer (St. Joseph) 2:02.89, 2. Lucas Rumsa (Bridgman) 2:03.31; 200: 1. Jake Machiniak (Berrien Springs) 22.87, 2. Antwone Whitelow (Niles) 23.55; 3,200: 1. Boden Genovese (Coloma) 10:00.25, 2. Luke Morrison (Berrien Springs) 10:04.15; Shot put: 1. Jerry Capaccio (St. Joseph) 58-0, 2. Matt Vaughn (Lakeshore) 46-1.5; Discus: 1. CJ Gordon (Berrien Springs) 141-0, 2. Matt Vaughn (Lakeshore) 138-10; High jump: 1. Joshua Scott (St. Joseph) 6-1, 2. Joe Langston (South Haven) 5-11, 3. Ethan Chambliss (Niles) 5-11; Pole vault: 1. Mason Jahnke (Lakeshore) 12-0, 2. Eric Burrow (St. Joseph) 10-6, 4. Brody Beckman (Niles) 10-0; Long jump: 1. Eli Thomas (River Valley) 19-7.25, 2. Austin Birner (Bangor) 19-5.25, 4. Hunter Suddon (Niles) 19-0
Girls Results
3,200 relay: 1. St. Joseph (Elena Figueroa, Isabelle LaPorte, Olivia Ippel, Madison Tyburczy) 10:05.70, 2. Lakeshore (Avery Steffes, Emily Patterson, Kaylee Sprague, Annika DeJong) 10:21.25; 100 hurdles: 1. Jasmin Williams (Berrien Springs) 16.86, 2. Zion Ellis (Berrien Springs) 17:53; 100: 1. Grace Constable (Berrien Springs) 12.76, 2. Jayda Beene (Benton Harbor) 12.88; 800 relay: 1. St. Joseph (Lilly Woytsek, Tess Kapelke, J’Niya White, Lauren Koch) 1:47.55, 2. Berrien Springs (Allison Weigand, Grace Constable, Kirsten Krause, Felicity Lall) 1:50.35; 1,600: 1. Kaylee Sprague (Lakeshore) 5:33.33, 2. Clara Fast (Bridgman) 5:51.90, 5. Tori Yates (Niles) 6:06.72; 400 relay: 1. Berrien Springs (Zariyah Mance, Kirsten Krause, Jasmin Williams, Grace Constable) 49.78, 2. St. Joseph (Sam Ebbert, Naia Dibkey, Lilly Woytsek, Gabriella Wiskow) 50.85, 5. Niles (Izabel Hoskin, Tanaya Brown, Kylie Conn, Anastasia Kopczynski) 53.04; 400: 1. Lauren Koch (St. Joseph) 1:00.23, 2. Kate Ort (Lakeshore) 1:01.23, 4. Karleigh Byrd (Brandywine) 1:03.58; 300 hurdles: 1. Tess Kapelke (St. Joseph) 48.87, 2. Kirsten Krause (Berrien Springs) 49.67; 800: 1. Gail Vaikutis (St. Joseph) 2:15.79, 2. Elena Figueroa (St. Joseph) 2:17.23, 5. Kierstyn Thompson (Niles) 2:49.66; 200: 1. Grace Constable (Berrien Springs) 26.74, 2. Lauren Koch (St. Joseph) 26.95; 3,200: 1. Gail Vaikutis (St. Joseph) 11:37.14, 2. Olivia Ippel (St. Joseph) 11:40.10; 1600 relay: 1. St. Joseph (Gail Vaikutis, J’Niya White, Elena Figueroa, Lauren Koch) 4:09.63, 2. Lakeshore (Avery Steffes, Kate Ort, Annika DeJong, Kaylee Sprague) 4:15.09; Shot put: 1. Elle Ruiz-Grant (Niles) 31-6, 2. Kiley Hayden (St. Joseph) 30-11; Discus: 1. Anya Sexton (Watervliet) 100-2, 2. Aleah Sexton (Watervliet) 95-2, 3. Elle Ruiz-Grant (Niles) 93-6, 5. Koya Cross (Dowagiac) 85-3; High jump: 1. Abrielle Harrell (Lakeshore) 5-0, 2. Cianna Cox (South Haven) 4-11, 4. (tie) Jane Funk (New Buffalo) 4-9, Karleigh Byrd (Brandywine) 4-9; Pole vault: 1. Sam Ebbert (St. Joseph) 11-0, 2. Kirsten Krause (Berrien Springs) 10-0, 3. Amelia Jones (Dowagiac) 8-6, 5. Stella Hover (Niles) 8-0; Long jump: 1. Jasmin Williams (Berrien Springs) 17-5.25, 2. Tessa Deering (Dowagiac) 16-3.5