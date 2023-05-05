Brandywine, Dowagiac split Lakeland Conference dual Published 9:22 am Friday, May 5, 2023

NILES — Visiting Dowagiac split its Lakeland Conference dual track meet with Brandywine Wednesday afternoon.

With sunny, but cold conditions, the Chieftains defeated the Bobcats in girl’s track 71-64. The Brandywine boy’s track team beat Dowagiac 83-54.

For the Chieftain girls’ team, Shamyra Clark swept the 100- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 18.93 and 59.19, respectively. She was also part of Dowagiac’s winning 400-meter relay team. Clark, along with Audrey Johnson, Amelia Jones and Tessa Deering, posted a time of 54-73.

Jones and Deering were also triple winners.

Deering captured the 200-meters with a time of 28.80 and won the long jump with a leap of 16-2. Jones won the high jump with a height of 14-9 and the pole vault with a height of 8-0.

Johnson was a double winner as she captured the 100-meters with a time of 13.65.

Aubree Murray won four events for the Bobcats. She swept the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meters with time of 2:53.38, 6:35.54 and 15:15.92, respectively. She was also part of Brandywine’s winning 3,200-meter relay team. That unit also consisted of Allison Kline, Emily Kline and Olivia Lauri. They finished with a time of 13:44.05.

Karleigh Byrd was a triple winner as she captured the 400-meters with a time of 1:05.65. She was also a member of the Bobcats’ winning 800- and 1,600-meter relay teams. She was joined on the 800-meter squad, which ran a time of 2:18.16, by Ireland Prenkert, Miley Young and Brianna Riel. The 1,600-meter relay team, which also consisted of Allison Fedore, Prenkert and Young, finished with a time of 5:38.08.

For the Dowagiac boys’ team, Owen Saylor was a triple winner.

Saylor won the 800-meters with a time of 2:17.75, the 1,600-meters with a time of 5:00.45 and was a member of the winning 1,600-meter relay team.

Joshua Winchester-Jones and Max Stelmasiak were double winners. Winchester-Jones won the 200-meters with a time of 24.03 and the 400-meters with a time of 54.25. Stelmasiak swept the shot put and discus with throws of 40-3 and 106-6, respectively.

For Brandywine, Michael Palmer was a triple winner. Palmer won the long jump with a leap

Of 20-6.5, the 100-meters with a time of 11.45, and was a member of the Bobcats’ winning 400-meter relay team that posted a time of 46.64. The remainder of that unit consisted of Nick Green, Gavin Schoff and Kevin Roberts.

Robert Hartz was also triple winners.

Hartz also won the pole vault with a height of 9-feet, while he was also a member of the winning 400- and 3,200-meter relay teams. The other members of the 3,200-meter relay team were Elijah Gamble, Samual Haulcomb and Jacob Rydwelski. That squad posted a time of 9:56.40.

Winning two events for Brandywine were Schoff, who also won the 300-hurdles with time of 47.99, Green in the 400- and 800-meter relays and Gamble in the 800- and 3,200-meter relays.

