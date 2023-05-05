Daily Data: Thursday, May 4 Published 9:08 am Friday, May 5, 2023

SOCCER

BERRIEN SPRINGS 3, DOWAGIAC 1

At Berrien Springs

Halftime Score

Dowagiac 1, Berrien Springs 1

First Half

D – Jessa Davis

BS – Nikki Burnham

Second Half

BS – Burnham

BS – Jade Kittleson

Shots on Goal

Dowagiac 14

Berrien Springs 7

Saves

Dowagiac 4 (Triana Lee)

Record: Dowagiac 1-1 Lakeland Conference, Berrien Springs 3-0 Lakeland Conference

OTSEGO 5, EDWARDSBURG 0

AT OTSEGO

Record: Edwardsburg 5-6, 1-2 Wolverine Conference

TENNIS

BRANDYWINE 8, NEW BUFFALO/BRIDMAN/OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 0

At Niles

Singles

Hannah Earles (BW) d. Camille Czech 6-2, 6-3; 2. Mari Allen (BW) d. Riley Tertel 6-0, 6-0; 3. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Ella Roch 6-0, 6-0; 4. Abagail Solloway (BW) d. Ava Totzke 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Abbie Hubbard-Chloe Sidenbender (BW) d. Alice Morris-Fallyn Rewber 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Dani Holden (BW) d. Addiy Lamport-Ella Vyskocil 6-1, 6-0; 3. Isabelle Sosnoski-Sydney Olson (BW) d. Sage Ashdawn-Sam Newton 6-0, 6-0; 4. Ashlyn Kohler-Jaelyn Franks (BW) d. Madison Dodge-Jennifer Pokuta 6-0, 6-0

BRANDYWINE 8, BRONSON 0

At Niles

Singles

Hannah Earles (BW) d. Kayden Alli 6-4, 6-3; 2. Mari Allen (BW) d. Cheyenne Villason 6-2, 6-2; 3. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Aubree Wyant 6-0, 6-0; 4. Abagail Solloway (BW) d. N. Dawuaderj 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Abbie Hubbard-Chloe Sidenbender (BW) d. Sam Froncom-L. Jung 6-0, 6-0-; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Dani Holden (BW) d. Larelei Sisco-Elle Ramsey 6-0, 6-0; 3. Isabelle Sosnoski-Sydney Olson (BW) d. Ines Boedo-Kailee Meyers 6-0, 6-0; 4. Ashlyn Kohler-Jaelyn Franks (BW) d. Haileyy Francom-Aleah Brackett 6-0, 6-0

Record: Brandywine 11-1

PAW PAW 4, NILES 4

At Niles

Singles

Stella McDaniel (N) d. Sally Laughlin 6-1, 6-2; Alyssa Crain (PP) d. Aiden Martin 6-1, 6-4; 3. Breonna Huff (PP) d. Kaylee Forbes 6-4, 6-1; 4. Maggie Edwards (PP) d. Ella Knight 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson (N) d. Hannah Conway-Amber Cowin 6-4, 6-3; McKayla Bock-Caelyn Hinds (N) d. Chloe Kool-Kate Rentschler 6-1, 6-1; 3. Krystil Floyd-Aili Shaughnessy (PP) d. Aubrey McIntosh-Hailee Mitchell 6-1, 6-4; 4. Lucy Custart-Jaida Grear (N) d. Brynn Flanders-Mary Stewart 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-1

Records: Paw Paw 2-7-4, Niles 3-4-2

OTSEGO 7, NILES 1

At Otsego

Singles

Stella McDaniel (N) d. Reaghan Higgins 6-1, 6-0; Lexi Layman (O) d. Aiden Martin 6-1, 6-0; 3. Karolina Moksi (O) d. Kaylee Forbes 6-1, 6-2; 4. Annaliese Podewell (O) d. Ella Knight 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Sydney Grile-Anna Moore (O) d. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson 6-0, 6-2; 2. Sophie Maxwell-Sydney Holland (O) d. McKayla Bock-Caelyn Hinds 6-2, 6-2 3. Sidney Morris-Ellie Korringa (O) d. Aubrey McIntosh-Hailee Mitchell 6-1, 6-0; 4. Cierra Swope-Madiaon Uruamkin (O) d. Lucy Custard-Jaida Grear

Records: Niles 3-5-2, Otsego 12-0

STURGIS 5, EDWARDSBURG 3

At Sturgis

Singles

Rylee Carver (S) d. Mackenzie Schaible 7-5, 6-2; 2. Eucris Ugay (ED) d. Emily Schuller 7-6, 6-3; 3. Gracie Perry (S) d. Abby Pryor 6-1, 6-1; 4. Tess Scheske (S) d. Mara VanBuren 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Delaney Haradine-Leah Stern (ED) d. Madison Golden-Johanna Royokkers 4-6, 7-6, 10-7; 2. Ava Stewart-Katherine Steele (S) d. Libby Fruedenburg-Julia Lewis 6-2, 6-2; 3. Rosa Soto-Bella Currier (S) d. Ryleigh Reynolds-Erin Letter 6-3, 6-4; 4. Mya Eberlein-Grace Maynard (ED) d. Lauren Whitehead-Chloe Clark

Records: Edwardsburg 5-3, Sturgis 4-4

NEW BUFFALO/BRIDGMAN/OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 8, DOWAGIAC 0

At Dowagiac

Izzy Schrauebn (NB/BR/OL) d. Hazel Kelly 6-0, 6-1; 2. Lindsey Salmon (NB/BR/OL) d. Brooklyn Smith 6-4, 6-4; 3. Angelin Wasnik (NB/BR/OL) d. Lauren Balsbaugh 6-4, 7-5; 4. Angelin Wasnik (NB/BR/OL) wins by forfeit

Doubles

Lily Barker-Savina Liotine (NB/BR/OL) d. Jenna White-Kenna Kirkendall 6-0, 6-1; New Buffalo/Bridgman/Our Lady of the Lake wins by forfeit; 3. New Buffalo/Bridgman/Our Lady of the Lake wins by forfeit; 4. New Buffalo/Bridgman/Our Lady of the Lake wins by forfeit

TRACK & FIELD

At Niles

Girls Results

DOWAGIAC 71, BRANDYWINE 64

Individual Results

(Top 2 Finishers)

100: 1. Audrey Johnson (D) 13.65, Allison Fedore (BW) 13.70; 200: 1. Tessa Deering (D) 28.80, 2. Allison Fedore (BW) 30.00; 400: 1. Karleigh Byrd (BW) 1:05.65, 2. Miley Young (BW) 1:07.63; 800: 1. Aubree Murray (BW) 2:53.38, 2. Audrey Johnson (D) 2:53:75; 1,600: 1. Aubree Murray (BW) 6:35.54, 2. Emily Kline (BW) 6:55.87; 3,200: 1. Aubree Murray (BW) 15:15.92, 2. Jocelyn Kiner (D) 16:28.11; 100 hurdles: 1. Shamyra Clark (D) 18.93, 2. Olivia Lauri (BW) 21.36; 300 hurdles: 1. Shamyra Clark (D) 59.19, 2. Oliva Lauri (BW) 1:06.10; 400 relay: 1. Dowagiac (Audrey Johnson, Amelia Jones, Shamyra Clark, Tessa Deering) 54.73, 2. Brandywine 1:03.67; 800 relay: 1 Brandywine (Karleigh Byrd, Ireland Prenkert, Miley Young, Brianna Riel) 2:18,16; 1,600 relay: 1. Brandywine (Allison Fedore, Ireland Prenkert, Miley Young, Karleigh Byrd) 5:38.08; 3,200: 1. Brandywine (Allison Kline, Aubree Murray, Emily Kline, Oliva Lauri) 13:44.05; High jump: 1. Amelia Jones (D) 14-9, 2. Karleigh Byrd (BW) 14-9; Pole vault: 1, Amelia Jones (D) 8-0, 2. Ireland Prenkert (GW) 7-0; Long jump: 1. Tessa Deering (D) 16-2, 2. Alexandra Gasca (D) 15-2.75; Shot put: 1. Abbigail Seikman (D) 26-2, 2. Koya Cross (D) 23-11; Discus: 1. Koya Cross (D) 79-3, 2. Abbigail Seikman (D) 75-5

Boys Results

BRANDYWINE 83, DOWAGIAC 54

Individual Results

(Top 2 Finishers)

100: 1. Michael Palmer (BW) 11.45, 2. Avery Amundsen (D) 12.08; 200: 1. Joshua Winchester-Jones (D) 24.03, 2. Michael Palmer (BW) 24.13; 400: 1. Joshua Winchester-Jones (D) 54.25, 2. Devin Rock (D) 57.33; 800: 1. Owen Saylor (D) 2:17.75, 2. Samual Haulcomb (BW) 2:26.98; 1,600: 1. Owen Saylor (D) 5:00.45, 2. Robert Hartz (BW) 5:15.91; 3,200: 1. Robert Hartz (BW) 11:56.78, 2. Samual Haulcomb (BW) 13:24.84l 110 hurdles: 1. Gavin Schoff (BW) 19.06, 2. Jake McCubbin (BW) 19.13; 300 hurdles: 1. Jake McCubbin (BW) 47.99, 2. Jase Serdel (BW) 50.70; 400 relay: 1. Brandywine (Nick Green, Gavin Schoff, Kevin Roberts, Michael Palmer) 46.64; 800 relay: 1. Brandywine (Jake McCubbin, Nick Green, Pedro Segundo, Elijah Gamble) 1:48.73; 1,600 relay: 1. Dowagiac (Owen Saylor, Devin Rock, Andres Hernandez, Isaiah Weatherspoon) 4:00.56, 2. Brandywine 4:03.51; 3,200 relay: 1. Brandywine (Elijah Gamble, Samual Haulcomb, Jacob Rydwelski, Robert Hartz) 9:56.40, 2. Dowagiac 10:24.78; High jump: 1. Isiah Fitchett (D) 5-8, 2. Joshua Winchester-Jones (D) 5-3; Pole vault: 1. Kevin Roberts (BW) 9-0, 2. Kaiden Reith (BW) 8-0; Long jump: 1. Michael Palmer (BW) 20-6.5, 2. Kevin Roberts (BW) 19-2; Shot put: 1. Max Stelmasiak (D) 40-3, 2. Philip McLaurin (BW) 39-10; Discus: 1. Max Stelmasiak (D) 106-6, 2. Gabe Smith (BW) 102-5

Lakeland Tri-Meet

At Buchanan

Girls Results

BERRIEN SPRINGS 84, BUCHANAN 52

BUCHANAN 100, BENTON HARBOR 29

Individual Results

(Winner and top Buchanan finisher)

100: 1. Jayda Beene (BH) 13.21, 13. Kayleigh Evans (BU) 15.24; 200: 1. Grace Constable (BS) 27.02, 7. Audrey Lietz (BU) 29.60; 400: 1. Alaina Nagel (BU) 1:07.23; 800: 1. Adyson Baker (BU) 2:55.95; 1,600: 1. Madeline Young (BU) 5:56.03; 3,200: 1. Madeline Young (BU) 12:56.58; 100 hurdles: 1. Zion Ellis (BS) 18.85, 3. Asia Twum (BU) 20.47; 300 hurdles: 1. Zion Ellis (BS) 52.15, 4. Ava Graham (BU) 58.61; 400 relay: Benton Harbor 52.43, 3. Buchanan 56.02; 800 relay: 1. Berrien Springs 1:55.23, 2. 1:57.04; 1,600 relay: 1 Berrien Springs 4:31.57, 2. Buchanan 4:41.71; 3,200 relay: 1. Buchanan (Sydney Greaves, Emma Miller, Caitlyn Morris, Adyson Baker) 12:28.70; Shot put: 1. Faith Carson (BU) 34-9, Discus: 1. Lillian Weigand (BS) 91-4, 2. Faith Carson (BU) 87-4; High jump: 1,. Kirsten Krause (BS) 4-8, 2. Katelyn Ailes (BU) 4-3; Pole vault: 1. Kirsten Krause (BS) 10-0, 2. Adyson Baker (BU) 7-0;

Boys Results

BERRIEN SPRINGS 119, BUCHANAN 18

BUCHANAN 116, BENTON HARBOR 12

Individual Results

(Winner and top Buchanan finisher)

100: 1. Jake Machiniak (BS) 11.39, 4. Kyle Lewis-Schadler (BU) 12.25; 200: 1. Jared Wilburn (BS) 23.40, 3. Jackson Starnes (BU) 23.57; 400: 1. Noah Jarvis (BS) 53.34, 4. Britain Philip (BU) 56.47; 800: 1. Andrew Salliotte (BS) 2:14.69, 3. Liam McBeth (BU) 2:20.95; 1,600: 1. Luke Morrison (BS) 5:05.35, 5. Jacob Kuntz (BU) 5:16.55; 3,200: 1. Timothy Misungwi (BS) 10:46.55, 3. Jacob Kuntz (BU) 11:13.24; 110 hurdles: 1. Kameron Autry (BS) 18.58, 2. Rowan Kile (BU) 19.57; 300 hurdles: 1. Kameron Autry (BS) 46.38, 3. Masaya Nakano (BU) 49.61; 400 relay: 1. Berrien Springs 46,.35; 800 relay: 1. Berrien Springs 1:34.06, 2. Buchanan 1:38.42; 1,600 relay: 1. Berrien Springs 3:51.27, 2. Buchanan 3:53.13; 3,200 relay: 1. Berrien Springs 9:25.22, 2. Buchanan 9:30.15; Shot put: 1. CJ Gordon (BS) 41-4, 4. Alban Camille-McLeod (BU) 35-2; Discus: Alex O’Dell (BS) 120-7, Ray Cleary (BU) 96-0; High jump: 1. Josiah Pittman (BS) 5-8, 5. Jack Ruth 5-0; Pole vault: 1. Rown Kile (BU) 10-0; Long jump: 1. Walter Williams (BS) 16-6.5, 2. Dillon Oatsvall (BU) 15-8.55

BASEBALL

NILES 3-9, VICKSBURG 11-2

At Vicksburg

First Game

Niles 000 003 0 – 3 5 3

Vicksburg 054 002 x – 11 11 0

Bowling (W), DeVries (7); Brian Gonzalez (L), Josh McIntyre (4), Ethan Porter (6)

2B: Dane Asmus (N), Beyer (V), DeVries (V)

Second Game

Niles 400 110 3 – 9 13 4

Vicksburg 001 010 0 – 2 3 5

Jaxen Racht (W); Gebben (L), Bell (6)

3B: Talon Brawley (N)

Record: Niles 9-6, 4-3 Wolverine Conference

EDWARDSBURG 3-10, PAW PAW 1-2

At Paw Paw

First Game

Edwardsburg 001 010 3 – 3 10 1

Paw Paw 001 000 0 – 1 4 0

Payton Bookwalter (W), Brody Schimpa (5)

2B: Andrew Colvin (ED)

Second Game

Edwardsburg 103 42 – 10 6 2

Paw Paw 002 00 – 2 5 2

Caedin Pulling (W), Brody Schimpa (5)

Record: Edwardsburg: 8-8, 4-3 Wolverine Conference

BRANDYWINE 13-16, CONSTANTINE 6-0

At Constantine

First Game

Brandywine 193 102 – 16 10 2

Constantine 000 050 – 5 5 5

Owen Hulett (W), Matt Veach (4)

2B: Hulett (BW), Jamier Palmer (BW)

Second Game

Brandywine 601 24 – 13 11 0

Constantine 000 00 – 0 2 0

Robby Dillard (W)

2B: Owen Hulett (BW), Jamier Palmer (BW), Jaremiah Palmer (BW)

Record: Brandywine 9-4

BERRIEN SPRINGS 3, BUCHANAN 2

(11 innings)

At Buchanan

Berrien Springs 002 000 000 01 – 3 10 3

Buchanan 020 000 000 00 – 2 7 2

Brody Brewer, Nathan Haygood (8), Garrett Brewer (9), Louie Perkins (W, 11); Connor Legault, Cade Preissing (L, 7)

2B: B. Brewer (BS)

Records: Berrien Springs 10-7, 4-1 Lakeland Conference; Buchanan 7-11, 4-3 Lakeland Conference

SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 12-15, BERRIEN SPRINGS 2-0

At Buchanan

First Game

Berrien Springs 000 02 – 2 5 2

Buchanan 334 02 – 12 10 1

Hailee Kara (W); Olivia Spenner (L)

2B: Withers (BS), Alayna Wells (BS), Hannah Herman (BU), Camille Lozmack (BU), Kara (BU)

3B: Cameron Carlson (BU)

Second Game

Berrien Springs 000 0 – 0 1 2

Buchanan 171 6 – 15 15 0

Camille Lozmack (W); Ryleigh Molden (L), Alayna Wells (4)

2B: Lozmack (BU), Cameron Carlson (BU), Faith Bartley (BU)

3B: Hannah Herman (BU)

Records: Buchanan 16-1, 8-0 Lakeland Conference; Berrien Springs 6-12, 2-4 Lakeland Conference

EDWARDSBURG 11-14, PAW PAW 0-4

At Paw Paw

First Game

Edwardsburg 240 23 – 11 10 0

Paw Paw 000 00 – 0 0 3

Emma Denison (W); Cami VaderMeeden (L)

2B: Sydney Klaer (ED)

HR: Caitlin Tighe (ED)

Second Game

Edwardsburg 149 00 – 14 12 0

Paw Paw 000 04 – 4 7 3

Samantha Baker (W); Macy Haase (L), Alana Burch (3)

2B: Abby Bossler (ED)

HR: Sydney Klaer (ED), Caitlin Tighe (ED)

BRANDYWINE 14-21, CONSTANTINE 0-11

At Constantine

First Game

Brandywine 110 105 6 – 14 19 0

Constantine 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

Adelyn Drotoz (W)

2B: Paige Krisher (BW) 2, Drotoz (BW), Macy Pellow (BW), Chloe Parker (BW), Julia Babcock (BW), Addison Anglin (BW)

Second Game

Brandywine 724 100 7 – 21 27 0

Constantine 130 200 5 – 11 19 0

Presley Gogley (W), Chloe Parker (7);

2B: Parker (BW) 2, Julia Babcock (BW), Olivia Herlein (CO) 2, Olivia Ransbottom (CO)

3B: Macy Pellow (BW), Paige Krisher (BW)

Record: Brandywine 9-6