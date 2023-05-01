Edwardsburg tops Niles in Wolverine match Published 10:34 am Monday, May 1, 2023

NILES — Visiting Edwardsburg defeated Niles 5-3 in a Wolverine Conference tennis match last Wednesday.

The Eddies won three out of the four singles flights and then split the doubles flights with the Vikings to win the match and improve to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in league matches. Niles falls to 2-4-1 overall and 1-3 in the Wolverine Conference.

Niles’ Stella McDaniel defeated Edwardsburg’s Mackenzie Schaible 7-5 and 7-6(5) to give the Vikings their lone singles victory at the No. 1 spot.

Eucris Ugay, Julia Jones and Abby Pryor all were straight-set winners for the Eddies in singles competition.

The Vikings’ Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson were winners in three sets at No. 1 doubles, while McKayla Bock and Caelyn Hinds were straight-set winners at No. 2 doubles.

Winning in doubles for the Eddies were Ryleigh Reynolds and Erin Letter and Mya Eberlein and Grace Maynard.