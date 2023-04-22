Lakeshore, Constantine win Edwardsburg Invitational titles Published 8:21 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — The first-place finishes at the Edwardsburg Invitational may have been spread out among the participating teams, but the final results showed by Lakeshore and Constantine dominated the meet Friday night.

The Lancers captured the girl’s championship as they scored 160 points to easily outdistance runner-up Edwardsburg, which finished with 129 points.

Buchanan placed third with 102.5 points, Dowagiac fourth with 45.5 points and Cassopolis sixth with 27 points.

The Falcons finished with 137 points to top runner-up Edwardsburg, which finished with 121 points. Lakeshore was third with 99, while Dowagiac placed fifth with 40 points, Cassopolis sixth with 35 points and Buchanan seventh with 10 points.

Buchanan’s Jillian McKean was a double winner as she captured the 100- and 200-meters with times of 13.22 and 27.35, respectively.

Also winning events were Edwardsburg’s Claire Ritchey in the 1,600-meters with a time of 5:39.83, Buchanan’s Emma Miller in the 3,200-meters with a time of 13:13.10, Edwardsburg’s Sarah Pippin in the high jump with a height of 5-2 and Dowagiac’s Amelia Jones in the pole vault with a height of 8-feet.

Edwardsburg’s Emmalee Hayden, Danni Purlee, Amelia Colvin and Abby Hess won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:53.33.

On the boy’s side, Dowagiac’s Owen Saylor won the 800- and 1,600-meters with times of 2:05.20 and 4:35.40, respectively. Edwardsburg’s Larson Fessenden won the shot put (45-0.5) and discus (149-9.5).

Edwardsburg’s Dane Bailey won the 3,200-meters with a time of 10:10.5. Cassopolis’ Jadyn Brown won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.44, while the Rangers’ Davion Goins won the high jump with a height of 6-feet.

