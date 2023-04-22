Daily Data: Saturday, April 22
Published 3:26 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023
TRACK AND FIELD
Edwardsburg Invitational
At Edwardsburg
Girls Team Scores
Lakeshore 160, Edwardsburg 129, Buchanan 102.5, Dowasgiac 45.5, Constantine 42, Cassopolis 27, Eau Claire 7
Individual Results
(Winner and top local finishers)
100: 1. Jilian McKean (BU) 13.22, 3. Abby Hess (ED) 13.69, 5. Shamyra Clark (D) 14.08, 13. Maddilynn Williams (CA) 14.35; 200: 1. Jillian McKean (BU) 27.35, 3. Audrey Johnson (D) 28.10, 4. Abby Hess (ED) 28.18, 17. Maddilynn Wilson (CA) 32.00; 400: 1. Kate Ort (L) 1:00.91, 2. Alaina Nagel (BU) 1:05.95, 4. Khaylin Homan (ED) 1:09.43, 7. Alessa Blancard (CA) 1:13.09, 9. Alexandra Gasca (D) 1:15.07; 800: 1. Kaylee Sprague (L) 2:27.70, 2. Claire Ritchey (ED) 2:29.76, 6. Adyson Baker (BU) 3:02.49, 11. Jocelyn Kiner (D) 3:26.64, 12. Emily Carlisle (CA) 3:29.82; 1,600: 1. Claire Ritchey (ED) 5:39.83, 2. Madeline Young (BU) 5:55.60, 9. Jocelyn Kiner (D) 7:27.97; 3,200: 1. Emma Miller (BU) 13:13.10, 4. Piper Bryant (ED) 14:12.14; 100 hurdles: 1. Kelsey Msipa (L) 18.44, 2. Macy Andress (ED) 18.54, 3. Shamyra Clark (D) 19.08, 4. Ava Graham (BU) 19.53, 5. Quianna Murray (CA) 19.60; 300 hurdles: 1. Annika DeJong (L) 51.39, 2. Macy Andress (ED) 51.85, 3. Quianna Murray (CA) 54.75, 4. Ava Graham (BU) 55.65, 6. Alana Fleming (D) 59.21; 400 relay: 1. Lakeshore 53.41, 2. Edwardsburg 53.66, 4. Buchanan 56.03, 6. Cassopolis 56.86; 800 relay: 1. Edwardsburg (Emmalee Hayden, Danni Purlee, Amelia Colvin, Abby Hess) 1:53.33, 2. Buchanan 1:54.14, 4. Dowagiac 1:55.76, 5. Cassopolis 2:02.37; 1.600 relay: 1. Lakeshore 4:1,99, 2. Buchanan 4:37.97 3. Edwardsburg 4:44.37; 3,200 relay: 1. Lakeshore 10:36.95, 2. Edwardsburg 11:04.33, 3. Buchanan 12:28.68; Shot put: 1. Alizza Schieber (CO) 35-7, 2. Faith Carson (BU) 33-9, 3. Alexis Millirans (CA) 32-3.5, 7. Nashae Joiner (ED) 25-10, 10. Koya Cross (D) 25-5.5; Discus: 1. Alizza Shieber (CO) 104-9.5, 3. Koya Cross (D) 85-1.75, 4. Faith Carson (BU) 77-8.75, 5. Alexis Millirans (CA) 73-8.5, 7. Aly Obren (ED) 70-9.25; High jump: 1. Sarah Pippin (ED) 5-2, 2. Amelia Jones (D) 4-10, 3. Katherine Gregory (CA) 4-8; Pole vault: 1. Amelia Jones (D) 8-0, 3. Lily Peat (ED) 7-0, 5. Adyson Baker (BU) 6-0; Long jump: 1. Paige Lies (L) 16-9, 2. Amelia Colvin (ED) 15-1, 5. Tessa Deering (D) 14-0.5
Boys Team Scores
Constantine 137, Edwardsburg 121, Lakeshore 99, River Valley 53, Dowagiac 40, Cassopolis 35, Eau Claire 28, Buchanan 10
Individual Results
(Winner and top local finishers)
100: 1. Owen Slavens (RV) 11.66, 2. Justin Bannow (D) 11.73, 5. Noah Shepard (ED) 12.08, 8. Jack Ruth 12.30, 15. Neehlanh Vanhphoumy (CA) 12.72; 200: 1. Owen Slavens (RV) 23.12, 4. Mobius Stubblefield (ED) 23.73. Jackson Starnes (BU) 23.91, 7. Justin Bannow (D) 24.88, 16. Malachi Ward (CA) 25.89; 400: 1. Dean Topolski (CO) 51.51, 2. Joshua Winchester-Jones (D) 52.32, 3. Mobius Stubblefield (ED) 52.75, 5. Jackson Starnes (BU) 53.37; 800: 1. Owen Saylor (D) 2:05.20, 3. Kaleb Brown (ED) 2:06.29, 8. Liam McBeth (BU) 2:15.30; 1,600: 1. Owen Saylor (D) 4:35.40, 2. Dane Bailey (ED) 4:38.79, 11. Jacob Kuntz (BU) 5:22.19; 3,200: 1. Dane Bailey (ED) 10:10.5, 6. Jacob Kuntz (BU) 11:13.0; 110 hurdles: 1. Jadyn Brown (CA) 16.44, 2. Zeke Pegura (ED) 16.98; 300 hurdles: 1. Rashawn James (CO) 44.15, 2. Matthew Anders (ED) 47.10, 12. Owen Thompson (BU) 56.93; 400 relay: 1. Lakeshore 45.03, 2. Edwardsburg 45.56, 4. Cassopolis 47.25, 7. Dowagiac 49.68; 800 relay: 1. Lakeshore 1:34.65, 3. Edwardsburg 1:37.08, 5. Dowagiac 1:38.69; 1,600: relay: 1. Constantine 3:31.96, 3. Edwardsburg 3:42.69, 5. Dowagiac 3:52.19, 6. Buchanan 3:58.42; 3,200 relay: 1. Lakeshore 8:43.28, 4. Buchanan 9:22.36, 6. Edwardsburg 9:46.65, 7. Dowagiac 9:55.38; Shot put: 1. Larson Fessenden (ED) 45-0.5, 8. Max Stelmasiak (D) 38-2, 13. Alaban CamilleMcleod (BU) 32-2.5; Discus: 1. Larson Fessenden (ED) 145-9.5, 11. Max Stelmasiak (D) 96-2, 14. Ray Cleary (BU) 79-10; High jump: 1. Davion Goins (CA) 6-0, 2. Aydon Goorhouse (ED) 5-10, 8. Isaiah Fitchett (D) 5-3, 8. Jack Ruth (BU) 6-3; Pole vault: 1. Brody Jones (CO) 12-0, 6. Rowan Kile (BU) 9-0, 7. Mark Welsch (ED) 8-6; Long jump: 1. Damarion Travis (EC) 19-6, 2. Davion Goins (CA) 19-0, 8. William Hafner (ED) 16-6, 9. Armani Villalobos (D) 16-5.5, 11. Dillon Oatsvall (BU)_ 16-0
BASEBALL
BRANDYWINE 5-3, SOUTH HAVEN 9-0
At Niles
First Game
South Havn 210 114 0 – 8 12 0
Brandywine 401 000 0 – 5 5 3
Charlie Morse, Jacob Bosma (W, 5); Ryder Richard (L), Matt Veach (5), Ethan Adamczyk (6)
2B: Bosma (SH), Talon Pirsien (SH)
Second Game
South Haven 000 00 – 0 5 0
Brandywine 100 2x – 3 3 0
Corban Gamble (W); Jaren Sumners, Connor Conklin (4)
2B: Brady Dannenberg (SH), Isaac Chalupa (SH)
Records: South Haven 7-2, Brandywine 6-3