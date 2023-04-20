Suzanne F. Louthan Published 7:19 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Dec. 19, 1942-April 18, 2023

Suzanne F. Louthan passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on April 18, 2023. She was 80 years old. Suzanne was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to the late Rudolph and Ruth (Bechman) Brown on Dec. 19, 1942.

Suzanne will be missed by her husband, of more than 61 years, David; their children, Dr. James (Amy) and Laura Louthan; grandchildren, Meranda (Cody) Reeves and Nikki Louthan; step-grandson Aaron (Haley) Perry; great-grandchildren: AJ, Penelope, Teddy, and Charlotte Perry; Aria Reeves; sister Nancy Scott and nephew Xavier Scott.

Suzanne attended Concordia Lutheran High School and graduated with a BA from Indiana University at Fort Wayne campus. She worked at NIBCO for over 25 years as director of corporate payroll.

Suzanne was a values-based person. She was deeply devoted to her husband and family. She was supportive of all their endeavors. She never had an unkind word for anyone. She believed in good strong moral character and work ethic that she instilled in her children but always tempered with kindness, compassion and to think of others first.

Suzanne enjoyed many things in life including her dream home on the lake. She was an avid reader and has a large and diverse library in her home. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her family, especially with Dave to Jamaica, Ireland/Scotland, and Alaska. She was an animal and nature conservationist. She enjoyed all the animals in her life (mostly dogs) and she really enjoyed taking care of her grand dogs.

Suzanne was a devoted, loving, compassionate and wonderfully supportive mother. Her greatest joy and proudest achievement in life: “she always said was in raising her two children”.

She once remarked if she did nothing else right, her children turned out well. She was the most amazing mother any child could hope to have.

Funeral Services for Suzanne will be held at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, Granger, entrance off Cherry Rd., on April 22, 2023. Visitation will be 10-12am with a service at noon. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.

Donations in Suzanne’s name can be made to M.A.D.D, www.madd.org., Alzheimer’s of MI and

Caring Circle of Lakeland.