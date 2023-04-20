George Clark Published 7:15 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Feb. 9, 1997-April 12, 2023

George Wayne “G3” Clark III, 26, of Elkhart, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

His life began Feb. 9, 1997, in Niles, Michigan, the youngest of two boys born to

George W. Clark II and Sherhonda Wares

G3 worked at Lippert Components in Bristol, Indiana for several years. He lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of many people. He brightened any room he entered with his smile, attitude, or just his presence. He had a way of making you feel better, even on your worst day. He was devoted to his family and loved being a father to his three children. He enjoyed going to car meets and playing Xbox with his friends. He was truly a strong character, that made friends easily, and was genuine and supportive of each and every one of them. George will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

G3 leaves to mourn his passing and carry on his legacy, his mother, Sherhonda Wares of Elkhart; twin daughters, Gia Clark and Jayda Clark; one son, George Clark IV; four brothers, Robert (Jess) McKnight of Spokane, Washington, Sherman Harris Jr., Jordan Harris, Joshua Harris, all of Elkhart, Indiana; maternal grandmother, Juanita Wares of Vandalia; close cousins, Cilindria Wares, Zekius Wares, Laurencia Wares, DeAngelio Wicker, DeMario Wicker, all of Elkhart, Indiana, DelShawn (Amanda) Wicker of Cassopolis; the mothers of his children, Jade DeRoo of Elkhart, Eve Zeytoun of Union; one niece, Ja’Mera Harris of Elkhart, Indiana; aunts Marie (Allen) Gibson of Niles, Kristi Wares of Elkhart, Indiana; and several more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends

He was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, George W. Clark, Sr. and DeLois Doyle; aunt Karen Wares; and uncles Kevin Wares and Michael Wares.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

G3 will be laid to rest with his beloved father and paternal grandmother in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in memory of G3 be made to Wagner Family Funerals for the benefit of his children, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com