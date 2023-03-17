Heit running for Berrien County Sheriff 2024 Published 11:25 am Friday, March 17, 2023

BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit is officially announcing his run for Sheriff of Berrien County in 2024.

He is currently serving in his 21st year as Undersheriff of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Paul Bailey has announced he will retire at the end of 2023. Heit will seek the appointment for the final year of Sheriff Bailey’s current term and run for Sheriff in 2024. Heit recognizes the strong foundation Sheriff Paul Bailey has built over his 23 years in office. Heit plans to continue to build upon this with the hard-working men and women of the Sheriff’s Office in the future. Heit is honored to have the endorsement of Sheriff Paul Bailey.

“Chuck has served as my Undersheriff for 20 years and I have personally witnessed his hard work and dedication,” said Sheriff Bailey. “He is by far the most qualified person to serve as Sheriff for Berrien County and is a man of strong faith and integrity.”

Heit is a 1987 graduate of New Buffalo High School and lives in New Buffalo with his wife Michelle. They are the proud parents of three children and three grandchildren with another one on the way. Heit served on the New Buffalo School Board for over 20 years and is also the current President of the St Joseph Lions Club.

Heit majored in Sociology with a concentration in Criminal Justice while attending Central Michigan University, and in 1992 he graduated from the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Police Academy. He was hired as a police officer for the City of Buchanan in February, 1993 before joining the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office in December, 1993. He left the Sheriff’s Office in 1999 to become the Chief of Police for the City of New Buffalo and returned to the Sheriff’s Office three years later where he has served as undersheriff since January 1, 2003. Heit graduated in 2011 from the FBI National Academy which is known as one of the premier law enforcement training programs in the world.

Heit said he is proud of the men and women who serve at the Sheriff’s Office in a professional manner to provide for the health and safety of the public. He has the experience and knowledge needed to lead the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office while being committed to serving the public.