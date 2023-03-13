LMC Earn and Learn Program offers 2023 summer internships Published 4:10 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College is accepting applications from students and local employers to take part in the 2023 Earn & Learn Summer Internship Program.

Funded by a $500,000 gift from Whirlpool Corporation and the Whirlpool Foundation and administered by LMC Career Services, the program matches LMC students with local businesses and non-profits to gain experience in their desired career field during their Summer break.

“This is a great opportunity for local employers, especially non-profits, who without this program could not hire paid interns,” LMC’s Career Development Coordinator Kathi Szabo said. “With these internships, our students gain the professional experience they need to be competitive when they graduate. It’s a win-win for students and the community.”

The program provides 80 percent of employees pay at $16 per hour for up to 20 hours a week over 12 weeks. Employers are responsible for the remaining 20 percent of the student’s pay and any hours over 20 per week. Employers can also pay more than $16 per hour at their own expense or offer students employment beyond the 12-week program.

To be considered for the internship program, students must:

Have completed one academic year at LMC or earned at least 24 credit hours with a cumulative grade point average of 2.5. Transfer students must have completed one semester at Lake Michigan College.

Be enrolled by April 17 for the following Fall semester at Lake Michigan College, or complete a co-op requirement for graduation. In co-op cases, students must make arrangements with the proper faculty member and the Dean of Career & Workforce Education.

Upload an approved resume, cover letter, and one letter of recommendation from a Lake Michigan College faculty or staff member with the application.

Demonstrate financial need for the following academic year.

Attend a Career Services Workshop or meet with the Career Development Coordinator individually.

Complete and submit the application by April 17.

For more information on the 2023 program or to apply, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/earn-and-learn. Direct questions to Kathi Szabo at workforce@lakemichigancollege.edu or call 269-927-6596.