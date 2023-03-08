Willie B. Andrews Published 10:35 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Nov. 18, 1947-March 3, 2023

Willie B. Andrews, 75, of Elkhart, died peacefully Friday, March 3, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began November 18, 1947, in Blytheville, Arkansas the second of eight children born to Madie Andrews Holt. He married Loretta J. Young May 14, 1979, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Willie loved his family and cherished the time he was able to spend time with them or having barbeques. He was a softball coach for many years and his kids will fondly remember spending a lot of time at the ball fields. He was an avid bowler and at one point he was on three leagues at once. He was proud to have received his perfect score ring. He loved fishing and hunting. Willie took great pride in his cars and lawn. You would most likely find him outside taking care of and washing his cars or taking care of his lawn, rain or shine. He loved playing poker and going to the casino. He watched the Cubs religiously, and was an avid sports fan.

Willie will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his six children, Audra Wilson, Angela Andrews, Tasha Andrews, Anita (Ed) Sanders, Christine (Eric) Williams, all of Elkhart, Michael Andrews of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Barbara (Howard) Williamson, Diane Holt, both of Elkhart; brothers, Curtis (Jean) Buford, Grady (Debbie) Holt, Eddie Rixter, all of Elkhart; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his beloved wife; two brothers, James A. Buford, Robert Holt; four nephews, Michael Holt, Jamie Harris, Jim Buford, Grady Lee Holt, Jr.; three special aunts, Elviry Burtis, Juanita Smith, Esther Mae Andrews; two uncles, Frank Andrews, and James W. Andrews.

Family and friends will gather from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Mr. Andrews will be laid to rest with his beloved wife in Bogue Street Cemetery, Vandalia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.