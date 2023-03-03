Arrest made in Cassopolis Fifth Third Bank robbery Published 6:11 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A suspect involved in a Feb. 27 robbery at Fifth Third Bank in Cassopolis is in police custody, according to the Cassopolis Police Department.

Village of Cassopolis Police Chief Todd McMichael reports that the male suspect was taken into custody in Indiana by the South Bend Police Department. He is currently lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail pending extradition to Michigan,

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in the Cass County 4 District Court.