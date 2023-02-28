Police searching for man responsible for Cassopolis bank robbery Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Local authorities are currently searching for the whereabouts of the person responsible for holding up a Cassopolis bank Monday afternoon.

Village of Cassopolis Police Chief Todd McMichael reports that at 3:59 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, a suspect entered Fifth Third Bank, 116 S. Broadway, Cassopolis, and demanded cash from a bank teller. After filling plastic grocery bags with cash, the suspect left on foot. Wearing a motorcycle helmet and sandals, the suspect headed South on Broadway Street.

The suspect was described as an older white male and was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, black sweatpants and sandals. Village of Cassopolis Officers were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the FBI.

Anyone with information should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.