2nd & Main coffeehouse opens in downtown Niles Published 6:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

NILES — The aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the sound of lively chatter wafted through the air of Niles’ newest business Monday morning.

2nd & Main, a coffeehouse and wine bar, officially opened its doors in downtown Niles Wednesday morning at 127 E. Main St.

The new venture, spearheaded by owners Lea Germann, Alishia Ransbottom and Dustin Jankoviak, will offer items including coffee, smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and wellness shots, grab-and-go salads, parfaits, kind bars, protein donuts and artisan toasts. The building features plenty of seating and a spacious, open atmosphere with windows overlooking the downtown streetscape.

Hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ryan Boeskool believes the coffee bar is a welcome addition to the community.

“We just need more gathering spots where people can come together. Just in the short time I’ve been here (in the shop), I’ve connected with a couple of people from the community so I’m really excited to have this here both personally and business-wise. It’s beautifully decorated, it’s nice and open and I think people will really enjoy themselves here.”

2nd & Main hosted soft openings Monday and Tuesday to allow baristas time to familiarize themselves with equipment, recipes and the pace of a work day. The entrepreneurs were overwhelmed with support from the community.

“We’re just grateful. That’s what it comes down to, really,” Ransbottom said. “I was just amazed and surprised. It’s just crazy to me, and I am so excited to see what happens when we actually open.”

Germann said the business has partnered with Buchanan brewery River St. Joe for its beers, ciders and wines, which will be available soon. Flatbread pizzas, gluten and dairy-free items as well as coffee flights and mimosa flights will also be on the menu in due time. The trio believes 2nd & Main will benefit customers looking for healthier food and beverage options.

“All of the different elements of our business are succeeding elsewhere,” Germann said. “People from Niles are traveling outside of Niles for these items. We’re trying to bring all of those people back home… Cold-pressed juices and Acai bowls are nothing new, it’s just that you had to get them in South Bend or St. Joseph. Now you can get them in Niles and that’s exciting for us.”

The trio is excited to contribute to downtown Niles’ positive momentum.

“This is where I’m from,” Germann said. “It means a lot to watch the community you grew up in flourish.”

“People are doing big things at this moment,” Jankoviak added. “Being from Niles, it’s always been a community with all of the potential in the world. Now, Niles is there. We’re giving people a reason to choose this community instead of driving to St. Joseph or South Bend and you haven’t had that in some years.”

