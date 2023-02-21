Anna Rohacs Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

March 23, 1933-Feb. 16, 2023

Anna Rohacs, 89 years young, passed to her heavenly home on Feb. 16, 2023 at her home in Palmetto, FL. She was preceded in death by her first husband Donald Snyder and then by Larry Rohacs; parents: Edith and Lenn McIntyre; siblings: Edith, Sara, Mary, Jerome, Jason and Joseph. She is survived by her daughter DiAnna Smith (late husband David) and her son Dennis Snider of Bradenton, FL; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; sister Rose (Tom) Green, and brothers: Jerry ( Jackie) McIntyre, John (Anna) McIntyre, and Jim (Connie) McIntyre. She retired from Fruit Belt Electric. She will be missed by all her family and friends. She will be cremated and brought back to be laid to rest next to her late husband Larry in Niles, MI. Online condolences at www.skywaymemorial.com