Local competitors win regional championships Published 2:41 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Olivia Stanger, of Dowagiac, and Faith Bartley, of Buchanan, captured Michigan High School Powerlifting Association Regional championships last Saturday in Edwardsburg.

Stanger won the women’s 123-pound weight division with a squad of 220 pounds, a bench of 85-pounds and a dead lift of 250-pounds. She finished with a total of 555 pounds.

Bartley won the 155-pound division with a squat of 240, a bench of 115 and a dead lift of 310.

Edwardsburg’s Delaney Sousley won the 105-pound varsity division with a total of 660 pounds. She had a squat of 230, a bench press of 130 and a dead lift of 315.

Edwardsburg’ Adrianna Whalen was fifth in the 148-pound division with a total of 525 pounds, while Jayden Harman finished fifth in the 220-pound varsity division with a total of 515 pounds.

Edwardsburg’s Adeline Garcia was second in the SHW division with a total of 600 pounds.

Dowagiac’s Bree Behnke was a JV Regional champion at the meet.

Behnke won the 181-pound JV division with a squat of 185, a bench press of 80 and a dead lift of 235.

Mia Hurd won the 198-pound division with a 185-pound squat, a 115-pound bench and a 225-pound dead lift for a total of 525 pounds. Jenna Reese won the 242-pound division with a 195-pound squat, 85-pound bench and a 235-pound dead lift for a total of 515 pounds.

Dowagiac’s Marlie Carpenter finished fourth in the 165-pound division with a total of 495 pounds.

Edwardsburg’s Zoe Ianello was second in the 132-pound division with a total of 485 pounds and Lola McDanial fourth with a total of 370 pounds.

Tori Cole, of Edwardsburg, was fourth in the 148-pound division with a total of 440 pounds, while Cassey Dyczko was third in the 155-pound division with a total of 355 pounds.

Boy’s Results

Edwardsburg’s Blake Ludwick won the 181-pound division with a 405-pound squat, a 275—pound bench and a 475-pound dead lift for a total of 1,155 pounds. Steven Anders won the SHW division with a 425-pound squat, 265-pound bench and a 475-pound dead lift for a total of 1,165 pounds.

Jacob Edwards, of Edwardsburg, was the runner-up at 207-pounds with a total of 1,035 pounds. Topher Reese was third for Edwardsburg in the 275-pound division with a total of 1,155 pounds. Jaylin McClaire was fourth in the 242-pound division with a total of 1,015 pounds.

Dowagiac’s Justin Bannow finished third in the 165-pound division with a total of 965 pounds, while Max Stelmasiak was fourth in the 275-pound division with a total of 1,150 pounds.

In the JV portion of the meet, Edwardsburg’s Grady Ostrander was the winner at 155 pouns as he had a squat of 335, a bench of 205 and a dead lift of 360 for a total weight of 900 pounds. Tyris Yoder was the runner-up with a total of 820 pounds.

Grant Griffin won the 181-pound division with a squat of 270, a bench of 215 and a dead lift of 405 for a total weight of 890 pounds.

Ethan Davies, of Edwardsburg, was fifth in the 132-pound division with a total of 700 pounds, while Joe Lundgren was second in the 145-pounds division with a total of 780 pounds. Carson Cebra was fifth in the 165-pound division with a total weight of 790 pounds. In the 194-pound division, Edwardsburg’s Nick Walker was third with a total of 855 pounds and Jason Karkiewicz fourth with a total of 785 pounds.

Oscar Morris, of Edwardsburg, was the runner-up in the 220-pound division with a total weight of 1,075 pounds, while Max Morris was fifth in the 242-pound division with a total of 6245 pounds.

Dowagiac’s Tim Masterman was third in the 181-pound division with a total of 840 pounds.