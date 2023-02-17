Joseph Guntle Published 11:57 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Nov. 15, 1958-Feb. 15, 2023

Joseph Guntle, 64, of Dowagiac, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2023, following a short battle with cancer.

He was born on Nov.15, 1958, in South Bend, Indiana. In 1991, Joe opened Guntle’s Outdoor Outfitters in Dowagiac. Joe took great pride in his store and loved meeting and talking with this customers from all over the country. His love for the outdoors started when he was a young boy going camping, hunting and fishing with his family.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Andy Blankenship of Eau Claire; three grandsons, Cody, Adam and Ryan; mother, Jan (Green) Drouillard of Mandeville, LA; father and step-mother, Robert Sr and Fran Guntle of Daggett, MI; two brothers, Robert Jr and Tom Guntle both of Dowagiac; Susie Guntle of Covington, LA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death was his step-father, Jack Drouillard.

Friends may gather to celebrate Joe’s life from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 4, at Dowagiac Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #993, 54867 M 51 N, Dowagiac. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be directed to Marie Yeager Cancer Center.

Arrangements were entrusted to Clark Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Joe online may do so at www.clarkch.com