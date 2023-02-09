Joan Tobler Published 9:15 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

May 2, 1938-Feb. 7, 2023

Joan Tobler, 84, of Niles, died on Feb. 7, 2023.

She was born on May 2, 1938, in Derby, Connecticut to John and Julia Pristosh.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Wiacek; husband, Erwin “Toby” Tobler; infant daughter, Rayn Tobler; son, Scott Tobler; and nephews, Mike Tobler and Chris Tobler.

Surviving are her children, Stacy (Timothy) Dowling of Niles, Keith (Lori) Tobler of Libertyville, Illinois, and Matthew (Sandy) Tobler of Buchanan; and grandchildren Caitlin and Kelly Dowling, Rachel and Zachary Tobler, and Alexandra and Anna Tobler.

Also surviving are brother-in-law, Art (Judy) Tobler; sister-in-law, Georgia Tobler; nephews, Pete Tobler and Walter Wiacek; and niece, Deborah Bartone.

In keeping with her wishes, a private family service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for the Homeless located at 813 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Niles. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com