Tara J. Phillips Published 11:52 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Sept. 3, 1988-Jan. 27, 2023

Tara J. Phillips, 34, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Jan.27, 2023, in Decatur.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey officiating. Burial will follow at South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Tara’s name may be made to the family, in care of Darr Phillips to assist with the care of Tara’s children. Those wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com

Tara was born Sept. 3, 1988, in Berrien Center, to Gene Phillips and Pamela (Wojcicki) Smith. She enjoyed the outdoors where she liked riding four-wheelers, Kayaking, and fishing. Tara loved to sing, dance and just be silly. She enjoyed taking pictures of her family and the sunsets. Most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her children. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Tara is survived by her father, Gene Phillips; children, Samuel Billingham, Alivia Billingham, Hunter Phillips and one child on the way; siblings, Darr (Alexi) Phillips and Tambree “Breezy” (Joey) Phillips; aunts and uncles, Vern (Elizabeth) Phillips, Susan (Dale) Judd, Cindy Phillips and Lynette Means; nephews and nieces, Nevaeh Lane, Emery Phillips, Cameron Phillips plus many bonus nephews, nieces, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pamela Smith; grandparents, Vernon, and Phyllis Phillips; uncle, Robert Wojcicki; cousins, Vernon Lee Phillips, Jay Blassingame and 1 unborn child.