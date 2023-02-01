Patricia A. Williams Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Nov. 22, 1931-Jan. 24, 2023

Patricia Ann Williams, 91, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Nov. 22, 1931, in South Bend, Indiana, the youngest child born to Arthur and Grace Rohrbaugh. She married William Reed Williams July 29, 1950, in South Bend, Indiana. After almost forty-seven years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1997.

Patricia loved her family and cherished spending time with them. She raised four boys, five including her husband, and was a fantastic mother and teacher. Her boys say that she was the best cook in the world. Patricia taught her children discipline, respect, and to treat everyone equally. She also enjoyed refinishing antique furniture. She handmade quilts and coats for her family, and even entered her quilts into various fairs in the area and won awards. Patricia was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church of Cassopolis.

Patricia will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Paul (Shawna Mondich, close friend) Williams of Edwardsburg, Mark (Daphne) Williams of Cassopolis; seven grandchildren, Rachelle Williams, Krista Williams, Chad (Cami) Williams, Katie Williams, Carey, (Nichole) Williams, Benjamin (Haley) Williams, Jeremy Miller; thirteen great-grandchildren, Aaron Wells, Jenna Helton, Nolan Williams, Reese Williams, Austin Owens, Josh Moore, Tyler Moore, Makenna Williams, Beckett Williams, Alexandra Pence, Alyissa Davis, Caiden Miller, Ethan Miller; one daughter-in-law, Christine Williams; a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Carl Williams, Glenn “Coach” Williams; one great granddaughter, MaKayla Williams; and her two brothers, Carl Rohrbaugh, Donald Rohrbaugh.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com