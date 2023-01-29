Bobcats’ Schoff, Ward, Eddies’ Andrina win titles Published 10:58 pm Sunday, January 29, 2023

ST. JOSEPH — The Greater Berrien County Invitational may have had a record-setting number of teams compete for the title, but a familiar face walked away with the trophy Saturday night.

Saturday’s wrestling tournament featured 42 teams for the first time since the meet debuted in 1979.

Lakeshore took home the crown for the 27th time as it scored 192.5 points to easily defeat No. 9-ranked (Division 3) Constantine, which finished with 150 points. Edwardsburg placed third with 146, Brandywine sixth with 127, Decatur ninth with 85, Niles 11th with 74, Dowagiac 13th with 51 and Cassopolis 17th with eight points.

The Lancers had three individual champions.

Brandywine Gavin Schoff won the 157-pound title as he pinned Lakeshore’s Luke Ponton in 1:47. Edwardsburg’s Nathan Andrina was the 165-pound champion as he won by major decision over Lawton’s Carto Cosby, 16-4.

The Bobcats’ Kaiden Rieth was the runner-up at 120-pounds and Phillip McLaurin the runner-up at 215-pounds, while Niles’ Chase Brawley finished second at 285-pounds.

The Chieftains’ top finisher was Israel Villegas, who returned from injury, to finished fourth at 138-pounds. Andrew Hartman was also fourth at 175-pounds.

Great Berrien Altman Girls Invitational

Brandywine’s Maddison Ward went 3-0, pinning all three of her opponents to win the 145-pound championship.

Ward pinned Emily Bontrager, of Gull Lake, in the championship match in 55 seconds.

Halle Borders finished second for the Bobcats at 130, while Mackenzie Wilt was third at 235, Ericka Bergenham fourth at 130 and Anabel Ocamp fifth at 100/105.

Buchanan’s Sadie Holloway was the runner-up ta 100/105, while Avery Scanlon was third at 130.

For complete results from the championship and consolation rounds, click here.