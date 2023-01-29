Daily Data: Jan. 29

Published 1:26 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Scott Novak

COLLEGE WRESTLING

MCCAA Championships

At Port Huron

Team Scores

Southwestern Michigan College 74, Muskegon Community College 57, St. Clair County Community College 33, Henry Ford Community College 19, Ancilla College 13, Mott Community College 3

 

Southwestern Michigan Results

125: Jordan Simpson 2-1, second-place

133: Gabe Livingston 3-0, champion

141: Brian Wheatly 2-1, second-place

149: Zam Thompson 3-0, champion

157: Gage Ensign 3-1, third-place

165: Hunter Heath 3-0, champion

174: Jared Checkley 2-1, second-place

184: Braxton Garza 3-1, third-place

197: Vinny Patierno 2-1, second-place

285: Shane Edwards 3-0, champion

 

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 68, LANSING CC 52

At Dowagiac

LANSING CC 52

Jasmine Goins 0, Olivia Gean 13, Elysia Causley 6, Riley Merryfield 13, Skyy Lockhart 2, Shalym Dziewiatkowski 5, Shelby Austin 2 Alivia Densmore 11. TOTALS: 21 6-14 52

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 68

Kamryn Patterson 3, Ariana Lemons 11, Macey Laubach 15, Cameron Thomw 21 Tori Eldgridge 8, Nadia Collins 0, Khashya McCoy 2, Savannah Peek 0, Maddy Coleman 0, Naenae Kirkland 2, Charlee Balcom 6. TOTALS: 26 7-15 68

 

Lansing                        12        25        50        62

Southwestern            22        34        54        68

3-point baskets: Lansing 4 (Gean 2, Merryfield, Densmore), Southwestern 9 (Patterson, Laubach 2, Thomas 4, Balcom 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Lansing 12 (none), Southwestern 10 (none). Records: Lansing CC 3-14, 0-5 Western Conference; Southwestern Michigan 12-6, 2-2

 

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Boys Results

NILES 20, VICKSBURG 10

At Eastland Bowl, Kalamazoo

Baker Match 1

Vicksburg 154, Niles 130

Baker Match 2

Niles 189, Vicksburg 153

 

Regular Matches

Niles 1,650, Vicksburg 1,563

 

Niles Results

Andrew Jackson 160, 137, 297; Nate Ryman 138, Preston Sharpe 211, 203, 414; Trenton Phillips 190, 162, 352; Conner Weston 162, 144, 306

 

Girls Results

NILES 30, VICKSBURG 0

Niles Results

Chevelle Jaynes 143, 156, 299; Angel Walsh 117, 102, 219; Octavia Neal 84, 80, 164

 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

Greater Berrien County Invitational

Team Scores

Lakeshore 192.5, Constantine 150, Edwardsburg 146, St. Joseph 146, Lawton 133.5, Brandywine 127, Paw Paw 118, Mattawan 87.5, Decatur 85, South Haven 75, Niles 74, Caledonia 58, Dowagiac 51, Eau Claire 44, Watervliet 20, River Valley 17, Cassopolis 8, Coloma 6, Marcellus 3, Benton Harbor 0, Berrien Springs 0

 

Championship Round

106: Brady Baker (LAKE) p. Marcus Lowrey (SJ) 5:50; 113: Austin Garcia (LAW) d. Jayce Hopkins (SJ) 6-4; 120: Cole Lausch (LAKE) p. Kaiden Rieth (BW) 0:53; 126: Bear Geibe (CON) d. Vernon Riggins (LAKE) 8-4; 132: Aaron Lucio (LAKE) m.d. Drake Heath (BW) 20-8; 138: Landon Thomas (SJ) d. Dustin Mallory (LAW) 4-1; 144: JJ Crall (LAW) d. Gavin Keller (SJ) 6-4; 150: Colby Klinger (MATT) d. Brody Jones (CON) 12-7; 157: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Luke Ponton (LAKE) 1:47; 165: Nathan Andrina (ED) m.d. Carto Cosby (LAW) 16-4; 175: Dylan Meduna (CAL) d. Julian Hawthorne (CON) 7-2; 190: Troy Demas (CON) m.d. Gavin Turk (PP) 17-5; 215: Bennett VandenBerg (CON) d. Phillip McLaurin (BW) 4-3; 285: Braydon Ross (DEC) p. Chase Brawley (N) 4:33

 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

ST JOSEPH 77, DOWAGIAC 39

At St. Joseph

DOWAGIAC 39

Jamal Williams 8, Lamone Moore 2, Braylon Wasde 6, Joshua Winchester-Jones 0, Isaiah Fitchett 4, Christian Wheaton 3, Gianni Villalobos 13, Isiah Hill 4. TOTALS: 15 5-16 39

ST. JOSEPH 77

Joron Brown 1, Matt Lanier 8, Kai Wyngarden 11, Chase Sanders 12, Victor Reyes 4, Trevor Vajtech 6, Luke Lehner 14, Benson Holleman 1, Asher Tuanicliff 2, J.R. Scott 4, Jakob Diamond 14. TOTALS: 28 14-24 77

 

Dowagiac                    9          15        23        39

St. Joseph                   14        32        52        77

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 5 (William, Wade 2, Wheaton, Villalobos), St. Joseph 7 (Wyngarden 3, Lehner 3, Diamond). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 20 (none), St. Joseph 20 (Lanier). Technical fouls: Dowagiac 1 (Moore). Varsity records: Dowagiac 1-11, St. Joseph 8-3

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 63, BENTON HARBOR 14

At Buchanan

BENTON HARBOR 14

Zakeira Baxter 2, Imya Jordan 4, Jeremy Bodley 1, Kabrina Mays 2, Leona Thompson 2, Evans 3. TOTALS: 4 4-15 14

BUCHANAN 63

Maddie Young 0, Jillian McKean 0, LaBria Austin 8, Caito Horvath 1, Hannah Herman 9, Katie Ailes 10, Alyssa Carson 8, Hannah Tompkins 0, Faith Carson 27. TOTALS: 21 17-22 63

 

Benton Harbor            5          7          9          14

Buchanan                    19        38        51        63

3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 2 (Jordan 1, Evans 1), Buchanan 4 (F. Carson 1, Austin 1, Herman 1, A. Carson 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Benton Harbor 21 (Jordan), Buchanan 13. Varsity records: Benton Harbor 11-5, 3-3 Lakeland Conference; Buchanan 12-1, 6-0 Lakeland Conference

