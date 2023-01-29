Daily Data: Jan. 29
Published 1:26 am Sunday, January 29, 2023
COLLEGE WRESTLING
MCCAA Championships
At Port Huron
Team Scores
Southwestern Michigan College 74, Muskegon Community College 57, St. Clair County Community College 33, Henry Ford Community College 19, Ancilla College 13, Mott Community College 3
Southwestern Michigan Results
125: Jordan Simpson 2-1, second-place
133: Gabe Livingston 3-0, champion
141: Brian Wheatly 2-1, second-place
149: Zam Thompson 3-0, champion
157: Gage Ensign 3-1, third-place
165: Hunter Heath 3-0, champion
174: Jared Checkley 2-1, second-place
184: Braxton Garza 3-1, third-place
197: Vinny Patierno 2-1, second-place
285: Shane Edwards 3-0, champion
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 68, LANSING CC 52
At Dowagiac
LANSING CC 52
Jasmine Goins 0, Olivia Gean 13, Elysia Causley 6, Riley Merryfield 13, Skyy Lockhart 2, Shalym Dziewiatkowski 5, Shelby Austin 2 Alivia Densmore 11. TOTALS: 21 6-14 52
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 68
Kamryn Patterson 3, Ariana Lemons 11, Macey Laubach 15, Cameron Thomw 21 Tori Eldgridge 8, Nadia Collins 0, Khashya McCoy 2, Savannah Peek 0, Maddy Coleman 0, Naenae Kirkland 2, Charlee Balcom 6. TOTALS: 26 7-15 68
Lansing 12 25 50 62
Southwestern 22 34 54 68
3-point baskets: Lansing 4 (Gean 2, Merryfield, Densmore), Southwestern 9 (Patterson, Laubach 2, Thomas 4, Balcom 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Lansing 12 (none), Southwestern 10 (none). Records: Lansing CC 3-14, 0-5 Western Conference; Southwestern Michigan 12-6, 2-2
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Boys Results
NILES 20, VICKSBURG 10
At Eastland Bowl, Kalamazoo
Baker Match 1
Vicksburg 154, Niles 130
Baker Match 2
Niles 189, Vicksburg 153
Regular Matches
Niles 1,650, Vicksburg 1,563
Niles Results
Andrew Jackson 160, 137, 297; Nate Ryman 138, Preston Sharpe 211, 203, 414; Trenton Phillips 190, 162, 352; Conner Weston 162, 144, 306
Girls Results
NILES 30, VICKSBURG 0
Niles Results
Chevelle Jaynes 143, 156, 299; Angel Walsh 117, 102, 219; Octavia Neal 84, 80, 164
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING
Greater Berrien County Invitational
Team Scores
Lakeshore 192.5, Constantine 150, Edwardsburg 146, St. Joseph 146, Lawton 133.5, Brandywine 127, Paw Paw 118, Mattawan 87.5, Decatur 85, South Haven 75, Niles 74, Caledonia 58, Dowagiac 51, Eau Claire 44, Watervliet 20, River Valley 17, Cassopolis 8, Coloma 6, Marcellus 3, Benton Harbor 0, Berrien Springs 0
Championship Round
106: Brady Baker (LAKE) p. Marcus Lowrey (SJ) 5:50; 113: Austin Garcia (LAW) d. Jayce Hopkins (SJ) 6-4; 120: Cole Lausch (LAKE) p. Kaiden Rieth (BW) 0:53; 126: Bear Geibe (CON) d. Vernon Riggins (LAKE) 8-4; 132: Aaron Lucio (LAKE) m.d. Drake Heath (BW) 20-8; 138: Landon Thomas (SJ) d. Dustin Mallory (LAW) 4-1; 144: JJ Crall (LAW) d. Gavin Keller (SJ) 6-4; 150: Colby Klinger (MATT) d. Brody Jones (CON) 12-7; 157: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Luke Ponton (LAKE) 1:47; 165: Nathan Andrina (ED) m.d. Carto Cosby (LAW) 16-4; 175: Dylan Meduna (CAL) d. Julian Hawthorne (CON) 7-2; 190: Troy Demas (CON) m.d. Gavin Turk (PP) 17-5; 215: Bennett VandenBerg (CON) d. Phillip McLaurin (BW) 4-3; 285: Braydon Ross (DEC) p. Chase Brawley (N) 4:33
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
ST JOSEPH 77, DOWAGIAC 39
At St. Joseph
DOWAGIAC 39
Jamal Williams 8, Lamone Moore 2, Braylon Wasde 6, Joshua Winchester-Jones 0, Isaiah Fitchett 4, Christian Wheaton 3, Gianni Villalobos 13, Isiah Hill 4. TOTALS: 15 5-16 39
ST. JOSEPH 77
Joron Brown 1, Matt Lanier 8, Kai Wyngarden 11, Chase Sanders 12, Victor Reyes 4, Trevor Vajtech 6, Luke Lehner 14, Benson Holleman 1, Asher Tuanicliff 2, J.R. Scott 4, Jakob Diamond 14. TOTALS: 28 14-24 77
Dowagiac 9 15 23 39
St. Joseph 14 32 52 77
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 5 (William, Wade 2, Wheaton, Villalobos), St. Joseph 7 (Wyngarden 3, Lehner 3, Diamond). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 20 (none), St. Joseph 20 (Lanier). Technical fouls: Dowagiac 1 (Moore). Varsity records: Dowagiac 1-11, St. Joseph 8-3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BUCHANAN 63, BENTON HARBOR 14
At Buchanan
BENTON HARBOR 14
Zakeira Baxter 2, Imya Jordan 4, Jeremy Bodley 1, Kabrina Mays 2, Leona Thompson 2, Evans 3. TOTALS: 4 4-15 14
BUCHANAN 63
Maddie Young 0, Jillian McKean 0, LaBria Austin 8, Caito Horvath 1, Hannah Herman 9, Katie Ailes 10, Alyssa Carson 8, Hannah Tompkins 0, Faith Carson 27. TOTALS: 21 17-22 63
Benton Harbor 5 7 9 14
Buchanan 19 38 51 63
3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 2 (Jordan 1, Evans 1), Buchanan 4 (F. Carson 1, Austin 1, Herman 1, A. Carson 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Benton Harbor 21 (Jordan), Buchanan 13. Varsity records: Benton Harbor 11-5, 3-3 Lakeland Conference; Buchanan 12-1, 6-0 Lakeland Conference