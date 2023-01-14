Harold First Published 10:21 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

Jan. 13, 1936-Jan. 11, 2023

Harold L. First, 86, a lifelong resident of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Dowagiac. He was born on Jan. 13, 1936, in Dowagiac, the son of Herbert and Elsie (Disterheft) First.

On Nov. 15, 1958, Harold was united in marriage to Karen (Hercik) First. In 1960, they started the beginning of a lifetime together farming. Harold truly enjoyed his time on the farm. He loved going to farmers markets. Harold valued getting to talk to all the customers, which became friends, and getting to sell his fresh produce. He had great pride in the farm and the fact that his son, granddaughters and even his six great-grandsons, cherished their time there.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Karen First; son, Jon First; two granddaughters, Alicia (Brian) Stout and Amelia (Daren) Distefano; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Elijah and Parker Stout and Leonardo, David and Lorenzo Distefano; sister, Donna Filbrandt; brother, Dale (Mary) First; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his parents and sister, Beverly Wyhowski.

Honoring Harold’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Harold’s life will be held at the farm at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to CorsoCare Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, MI. Those wishing to share a memory of Harold online may do so at www.clarkch.com