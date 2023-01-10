19th annual Hunter Ice Festival event schedule
Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023
NILES — The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival is right around the corner.
The annual event, which takes place from Friday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 15 in Niles’ downtown area, is free and open to the public. Below is a tentative schedule of events for the Hunter Ice Festival:
Wednesday, Jan. 11
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Homestory Vintage Winter Market
Thursday, Jan. 12
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Homestory Vintage Winter Market
Friday, Jan. 13
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Shelf Life Bookstore’s book sale
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Homestory Vintage Winter Market
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Hunter Ice Cream Booth, south side of Main 100 block
After 5 p.m. – Sponsored sculptures placed throughout downtown
7:30 p.m.-ish – Fire and Ice in Riverfront Park behind Wonderland Cinema
Saturday, Jan. 14
9 a.m. – Life Plan Frigid 5K Start Time
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Multi-Block sculptures carved LIVE throughout downtown
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Hunter Photo Booth at On Base Productions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homestory Vintage Winter Market
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Shelf Life Bookstore’s book sale, 223 N. 4th St.
Noon to 7 p.m. – Hunter Ice Cream Booth, south side of Main Street 100 block
1:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Beer and Wine tasting at Front Street Pizza Pub, 520 Front St.
2 to 4 p.m. – Baby Cakes Cupcake Contest at The Rage, 219 N. Front St.
7:30 p.m.-ish Speed Carving at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater
All Day Interactive Ice Park on Main between Bridge & Front Street
Ice Toboggan Hill @ Riverfront Park sponsored by @The Children’s Center Niles
Sunday, Jan. 15
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jim’s Smokin’ Cafe Brunch Buffet, 220 E. Main St.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Homestory Vintage Winter Market
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Hunter Ice Cream Booth, south side of Main Street 100 block
Noon to 4 p.m. – Shelf Life Bookstore’s book sale, 223 N. 4th Street
– All Day Interactive Ice Park on Main between Bridge & Front Street
– Ice Toboggan Hill at Riverfront Park sponsored by The Children’s Center
– Apothica Teas’ Hunter Ice Express Station featuring three warm beverages
– On Base Productions is celebrating their 5-year anniversary during Hunter this year. Stop by for their photo booth, and some live music.