19th annual Hunter Ice Festival event schedule Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

NILES — The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival is right around the corner.

The annual event, which takes place from Friday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 15 in Niles’ downtown area, is free and open to the public. Below is a tentative schedule of events for the Hunter Ice Festival:

Wednesday, Jan. 11

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Homestory Vintage Winter Market

Thursday, Jan. 12

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Homestory Vintage Winter Market

Friday, Jan. 13

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Shelf Life Bookstore’s book sale

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Homestory Vintage Winter Market

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Hunter Ice Cream Booth, south side of Main 100 block

After 5 p.m. – Sponsored sculptures placed throughout downtown

7:30 p.m.-ish – Fire and Ice in Riverfront Park behind Wonderland Cinema

Saturday, Jan. 14

9 a.m. – Life Plan Frigid 5K Start Time

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Multi-Block sculptures carved LIVE throughout downtown

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Hunter Photo Booth at On Base Productions

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homestory Vintage Winter Market

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Shelf Life Bookstore’s book sale, 223 N. 4th St.

Noon to 7 p.m. – Hunter Ice Cream Booth, south side of Main Street 100 block

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Beer and Wine tasting at Front Street Pizza Pub, 520 Front St.

2 to 4 p.m. – Baby Cakes Cupcake Contest at The Rage, 219 N. Front St.

7:30 p.m.-ish Speed Carving at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater

All Day Interactive Ice Park on Main between Bridge & Front Street

Ice Toboggan Hill @ Riverfront Park sponsored by @The Children’s Center Niles

Sunday, Jan. 15

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jim’s Smokin’ Cafe Brunch Buffet, 220 E. Main St.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Homestory Vintage Winter Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Hunter Ice Cream Booth, south side of Main Street 100 block

Noon to 4 p.m. – Shelf Life Bookstore’s book sale, 223 N. 4th Street

– All Day Interactive Ice Park on Main between Bridge & Front Street

– Ice Toboggan Hill at Riverfront Park sponsored by The Children’s Center

– Apothica Teas’ Hunter Ice Express Station featuring three warm beverages

– On Base Productions is celebrating their 5-year anniversary during Hunter this year. Stop by for their photo booth, and some live music.