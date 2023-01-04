Eric J. Plym Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Eric Plym (Ricky age 81) of Vero Beach passed away Jan. 1, 2023. He was the son of the late Lawrence J. Plym and Mary Lippincott and grandson of the illustrious Francis J. Plym, inventor of metal framing for glass and founder of Kawneer Company, an aluminum architectural products company once headquartered in Niles, Michigan.

Eric grew up in Niles, graduated from Lake Forest Academy in Lake Forest, Illinois and Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan.

A Hillsdale Trustee Emeritus, Eric served as a member of Hillsdale College Board of Trustees for over 30 years.

After College Eric ran Star Publishing, a family owned business consisting of a daily newspaper, printing company and radio station. When the newspaper and printing company were sold in 1970 Eric moved to Vero Beach but continued on as President of Niles Broadcasting running the Michigan radio station. Eric obtained a private pilot’s license with multi engine and instrument ratings so he was able to pilot his plane between business interests in Michigan and his home in Vero.

Eric was married to Millinda Morton from 1964-1985. They had four children:

Jack, Linda, Randy and Jenni; all of whom he was extremely proud. Eric loved cruising and his boat, “The Crackerjack”, was named after his oldest son, Jack. In addition to fishing and golf he enjoyed family vacations on their beloved Burnt Island in the upper peninsula of Michigan on Lake Huron and at family cottages on Treasure Cay in the Bahamas.

In 2003 Eric married Doris Myers. Eric was a solid and steady presence with a kind and generous spirit, a mentor and inspiration to Doris’ grandson, Colby Lufkin.

Colby, like Jack, Linda, Randy and Jenni Plym, attended St. Edward’s school while Eric served as a member of the St. Edwards’s Board of Trustees……just one of the many ways Eric supported his community.

As President of the Plym Family Foundation Eric leaves behind a legacy of philanthropy and loving kindness. Eric is survived by his children Jack (Kristin) Plym, Linda (Bill Buell) Plym, Randy (Jennifer) Plym and Jenni Plym. Also surviving are his grandchildren; Charlie and Olivia Plym, Sigourney and Odessa Buell, and Ansley, Isabel, Owen and Walker Plym.

Eric leaves behind his devoted wife, Doris and her children Paige (Adam) Hartwe and Brook (Tarek El Awady) Myers and grandchildren; Colby Lufkin (Alissa), Kyla and Lea Hartwell and Gabriel ElAwady. Eric (Grandpa Ricky) also leaves Doris great grandson, George Lufkin. Eric was predeceased by his stepdaughter Kelly Lufkin, his sister Sally Campbell and his brother Andrew Plym.

A private graveside service is planned according to Eric’s wishes.