Congressman Fred Upton announces father’s passing Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, today announced that his 98-year-old father, Steve Upton, also of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully this morning.

A veteran of World War II (Battle of the Bulge), and later a senior vice president at Whirlpool, he was involved in many community activities all his life. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 71 years, Elizabeth, and five kids, 17 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

“Dad led us all by example to give back to our community and try to make this world a better place,” Upton said in announcing the news.