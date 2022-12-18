Esther M. Mead Published 11:59 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

June 18, 1934-Dec. 15, 2022

Esther May Mead, of Edwardsburg, formerly of Decatur, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began June 18, 1934, in Elkhart, Indiana, the youngest of eighteen children born to Arlie and Lillian Eaglebarger. She married Carroll Lee Mead De. 24, 1950, in Cassopolis. After almost fifty years of marriage, he preceded her in death July 19, 2000.

Esther was a loving mother and grandmother. She woke up early and worked hard along-side her husband. She was a respected and trustworthy pillar in her community, serving as the Volinia Township Treasurer for over thirty years. She also humbly cleaned Volinia Baptist Church for decades and worked at the Shannon Family’s Turkey Farm, earning money for Christmas for her family. Esther, weekly, took care of her older siblings and their children and often fed upwards of twenty people in her home on the weekends. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and her deepest desire was to see her family members reach the gates of heaven. She was very creative and did arts and crafts. She was a perfectionist in crochet, and baked and decorated wedding cakes for family and friends. She taught her children and many of her grandchildren how to sew and knit. She was extremely adventurous: she parasailed at the age of 80, she loved to jet ski and ride roller coasters. She and her husband loved to travel, with a goal of going to all fifty states. She treated her whole family to a trip to Kauai, Hawaii. Esther and her husband purchased lake property, specifically for their family to enjoy and spend time together.

Esther will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Janet (David) Baltosser of Warsaw, Indiana, Joanne Mead of Edwardsburg; two sons, Carroll Mead, Jr. of Niles, Jerrel Mead of North Liberty, Indiana; one bonus son, Floyd (Doreen) Williams of Decatur, eight grandchildren, Gene (Melissa) Seager of Lawton, Carroll Mead III of Niles, Bobbie (Jim) VanZile of Schoolcraft, Amy (Weston) Sigler of Columbia City, Indiana, Travis (Barbara Ellen) Baltosser of Corpus Christi, Texas, Dustin (Julie) Mead of Granger, Indiana, Morgan Mead of South Bend, Indiana, Megan (Matt) Fuller of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two bonus grandchildren, Alex Williams of Decatur, Ryan (Amber) Williams of Warsaw, Indiana; twenty-four great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Carroll Lee Mead, Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, James Paul Mead; one daughter, Jeanne Davis; one grandchild, Brandon Mead; and her seventeen siblings.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. in Volinia Baptist Church, 19526 Marcellus Highway, Decatur, Michigan 49045.

Mrs. Mead will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Esther be made to Volinia Baptist Church, 19526 Marcellus Highway, Decatur, Michigan 49045.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.