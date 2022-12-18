Darryll Jones Published 12:00 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

July 24, 1960-Dec. 16, 2022

Darryll Jones, 62, of Three Rivers, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

His life began July 24, 1960, in Gary, Indiana, one of three children born to Floyd Hoskin and Pauline Jones. He married Teal Denise “Half-Pint” Gillam July 4, 1980, in Cassopolis, Michigan. After more than forty years of marriage, she preceded him in death April 24, 2021.

Darryll enjoyed fishing and helping others, volunteering frequently, especially for the County Closet. He cherished spending time with his family and his dog, Hercules.

Darryll will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing one daughter, LaShandra Jones of Niles; two sons, Darryll Jamar (Katie) Jones and Jevon Jones, both of Three Rivers; nine grandchildren, James Merchant II, Amya Jones, Jevon Jones, Jr., Nijah Jones, Allison Moore, Michael Jones, Amora Jones, Aliyanna Jones, Addison Hagenbuch, Dylan Payne, Taylor Evilsizor; one great grandson, Jaycee Montgomery; his parents, Floyd (JoAnne) Hoskin and Pauline Jones, both of Gary, Indiana; six siblings, Pamela Jones, Tara Henderson, LaDonna Hoskin, Elayne Hoskin, Tekisha Hoskin, Floyd Hoskin II all of Gary, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, for a time of telling stories and sharing memories.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com