Roundup: Rangers win in Supercynski debut; Eddies fall to Redhawks Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — Visiting Three Rivers came up short in its attempt to spoil the debut Cassopolis’ new boys basketball coach Tuesday night.

The Wildcats nearly erased a 10-point halftime lead, but came up short in a 58-52 non-conference loss to the Rangers and Coach CJ Supercynski.

Cassopolis (1-0) jumped out to a 16-10 lead on the Wildcats (0-1) and increased its advantage to 10 points by halftime.

Three Rivers cut the lead to seven points, 44-37, by the end of the third quarter and continued to whittle away at the Rangers’ lead throughout the fourth quarter.

Cassopolis came up with a couple of defensive stops and scored easy baskets off of Wildcat turnovers to hang on for the win.

“I was happy with how the guys were able to come out swinging” Supercynski said. “I felt that we were ready for the task ahead and the kids responded well from minute one. In the first half, we truly got after it, played good defense and progressed through the offense well. Second half we let it slip away a bit but the kids did an excellent job locking in and refocusing and making sure we achieved our goal of a victory.”

Logan Pflug led four Cassopolis players in double figures with a game-high 17 points. Kenny May added 15 points, Davion Goins 12 and Malachi Ward 11.

Drew Brown led Three Rivers with 15 points, Caleb Quake finished with 13 and Alonzo Ballentine 10.

The Rangers return to the court Tuesday as they travel to Bangor to open its Southwest 10 Conference schedule.

Edwardsburg Basketball

Visiting Marshall outscored Edwardsburg 42-28 over the final three quarters to earn a 52-39 non-conference boys basketball victory Tuesday night.

The Eddies (0-1) led 11-10 after the opening eight minutes of play, but trailed 22-17 by halftime and 36-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

“Marshall was a very athletic and physical team,” said Edwardsburg Coach Stephen Wright said. They beat us on the boards and in the paint. We are a working progress. I think we have enormous potential, but it will take some time with our youth and inexperience.”

Owen Eberlein and Mason Crist both scored eight points to lead the Eddies, while Brody Schimpa added seven points and Corbin Blass six.

Josh Pugh had a game-high 16 points for the Redhawks, who also got 13 points from Austin Miller.

Edwardsburg will get back to work against Three Rivers, which was defeated by Cassopolis 58-52 Tuesday night, as the teams open up their Wolverine Conference campaign.

Dowagiac Basketball

A young and inexperienced Dowagiac basketball team was no match for host Watervliet Monday night.

The Panthers poured in 30 points in the opening quarter, while holding the Chieftains to 12 points, on their way to a 75-36 non-conference victory.

Watervliet (1-0) led 51-17 at halftime. The Panthers outscored the Chieftains 24-19 in the second half.

Dowagiac (0-1) was led by Lamone Moore Jr. and Josh Winchester-Jones, both of whom scored nine points.

Jake Pleyer led all-scores and for Panthers in double figures with 17 points. Tyson Williams added 15 points, Kaidin Bierhalter 14 and Wyatt Epple 10.

Dowagiac hosts Decatur in a non-conference contest Friday night.