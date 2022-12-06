UPDATED: Daily Data: Tuesday, Dec. 6

Published 7:44 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Staff Report

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 68, CONSTANTINE 28

At Constantine

BRANDYWINE 68

Jamier Palmer 11, Nylen Goins 10, Robert Whiting 5, Jaremiah Palmer 21, Michael Palmer 7, Brock Dye 3, Kevin Roberts 0, Byron Linley 4, Jaydon Spittler 3, Robert Hartz 2, Ethan Adamczyk 0, Brad Covington 0, Caiden Wagley 2. TOTALS: 24 17-37 68

CONSTANTINE 28

Kaden Salisbury 2, Dean Topolski 3, Hunter Bacheller 2, Chase Bates 2, Dom Jacobs 5, Levi Peterson 3, Corey King 4, Lukas Hagenbuch 7. TOTALS: 10 2-6 28

 

Brandywine     16        33        61        68

Constantine     8          18        23        28

3-point baskets: Brandywine 3 (Goins, Ja. Palmer, Spittler), Constantine 3 (5, 20, 22). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 12 (none), Constantine 25 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 1-0, Constantine 0-1

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BERRIEN SPRINGS 33, NILES 31

At Berrien Springs

NILES 31

LaCheryl Hampton 4, Elly Matlock 10, Anastasia Kopczynski 0, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 0, Jessica Thornton 3, Kenzie Lakes 4, Amirah Lee 10, Kayla Kiggins 0, Kaylynn Radecki 0, Tanaya Brown, 0. TOTALS: 13 2-6 31

BERRIEN SPRINGS 33

Josyl Withers 6, Alanna Halliwell 1, Lillian Weigand 3, Allison Weigand 0, Destiny Davis 0, Savanna Knaif 0, Kaari Hurley  0, Grace Constable 16, Zion Ellis 0, Suzy Markle 7. TOTALS: 11 9-20 33

 

Niles                9          15        22        31

Berrien          8          19        24        33

3-point baskets: Niles 3 (Hampton, Matlock, Thornton, Berrien Springs 2 (L. Weigand, Constable). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 17 (Hampton), Berrien Springs 9 (none). Varsity records: Niles 0-2, Berrien Springs 2-2

 

BOWLING

Boys Results

NILES 27, BRANDYWINE 3

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Niles 167, Brandywine 139

Baker Match 2

Niles 211, Brandywine 163

 

Regular Matches

Niles 1,702, Brandywine 1,390

 

Niles Results

Andrew Jackson 140; Conner Weston 204, 140, 344; Nathan Ryman 179, 135, 314; Preston Sharpe 203, 183, 386; Trenton Phillips 167, 199, 366

 

Brandywine Results

David Kline 158, 125, 283; Caden Latislaw 108, 106, 214; Diego Sanchez 134, 144, 278; Luis Sanchez 154, 193, 347, Landon Millin 145, 102, 248

 

Girls Results

NILES 20, BRANDYWINE 10

Baker Match 1

Brandywine 144, Niles 122

Baker Match 2

Niles 112, Brandywine 106

 

Regular Matches

Niles 1,253, Brandywine 1,222

 

Niles results

Angel Walsh 157, 141, 278; Chevelle Jaynes 202, 174, 376; Josslyn Maples 135, 106, 241; Mackenzie Norton 115, 74, 189

 

Brandywine Results

Laila Vanderboegh 164, 117, 281; Melanie Vasquez 145, 123, 265; Shelby Axline 111, 94, 205; Autumn Dopkowski 170, 118, 288; Jocelyn Horvath 101

 

JV Results

NILES 30, BRANDYWINE 0

Baker Match 1

Niles 127, Brandywine 83

Baker Match 2

Niles 124, Brandywine 76

 

Regular Matches

Niles 1,148, Brandywine 750

