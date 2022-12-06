UPDATED: Daily Data: Tuesday, Dec. 6
Published 7:44 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 68, CONSTANTINE 28
At Constantine
BRANDYWINE 68
Jamier Palmer 11, Nylen Goins 10, Robert Whiting 5, Jaremiah Palmer 21, Michael Palmer 7, Brock Dye 3, Kevin Roberts 0, Byron Linley 4, Jaydon Spittler 3, Robert Hartz 2, Ethan Adamczyk 0, Brad Covington 0, Caiden Wagley 2. TOTALS: 24 17-37 68
CONSTANTINE 28
Kaden Salisbury 2, Dean Topolski 3, Hunter Bacheller 2, Chase Bates 2, Dom Jacobs 5, Levi Peterson 3, Corey King 4, Lukas Hagenbuch 7. TOTALS: 10 2-6 28
Brandywine 16 33 61 68
Constantine 8 18 23 28
3-point baskets: Brandywine 3 (Goins, Ja. Palmer, Spittler), Constantine 3 (5, 20, 22). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 12 (none), Constantine 25 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 1-0, Constantine 0-1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BERRIEN SPRINGS 33, NILES 31
At Berrien Springs
NILES 31
LaCheryl Hampton 4, Elly Matlock 10, Anastasia Kopczynski 0, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 0, Jessica Thornton 3, Kenzie Lakes 4, Amirah Lee 10, Kayla Kiggins 0, Kaylynn Radecki 0, Tanaya Brown, 0. TOTALS: 13 2-6 31
BERRIEN SPRINGS 33
Josyl Withers 6, Alanna Halliwell 1, Lillian Weigand 3, Allison Weigand 0, Destiny Davis 0, Savanna Knaif 0, Kaari Hurley 0, Grace Constable 16, Zion Ellis 0, Suzy Markle 7. TOTALS: 11 9-20 33
Niles 9 15 22 31
Berrien 8 19 24 33
3-point baskets: Niles 3 (Hampton, Matlock, Thornton, Berrien Springs 2 (L. Weigand, Constable). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 17 (Hampton), Berrien Springs 9 (none). Varsity records: Niles 0-2, Berrien Springs 2-2
BOWLING
Boys Results
NILES 27, BRANDYWINE 3
At Joey Armadillo’s
Baker Match 1
Niles 167, Brandywine 139
Baker Match 2
Niles 211, Brandywine 163
Regular Matches
Niles 1,702, Brandywine 1,390
Niles Results
Andrew Jackson 140; Conner Weston 204, 140, 344; Nathan Ryman 179, 135, 314; Preston Sharpe 203, 183, 386; Trenton Phillips 167, 199, 366
Brandywine Results
David Kline 158, 125, 283; Caden Latislaw 108, 106, 214; Diego Sanchez 134, 144, 278; Luis Sanchez 154, 193, 347, Landon Millin 145, 102, 248
Girls Results
NILES 20, BRANDYWINE 10
Baker Match 1
Brandywine 144, Niles 122
Baker Match 2
Niles 112, Brandywine 106
Regular Matches
Niles 1,253, Brandywine 1,222
Niles results
Angel Walsh 157, 141, 278; Chevelle Jaynes 202, 174, 376; Josslyn Maples 135, 106, 241; Mackenzie Norton 115, 74, 189
Brandywine Results
Laila Vanderboegh 164, 117, 281; Melanie Vasquez 145, 123, 265; Shelby Axline 111, 94, 205; Autumn Dopkowski 170, 118, 288; Jocelyn Horvath 101
JV Results
NILES 30, BRANDYWINE 0
Baker Match 1
Niles 127, Brandywine 83
Baker Match 2
Niles 124, Brandywine 76
Regular Matches
Niles 1,148, Brandywine 750