Gloria Dennis Published 10:17 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Sept. 1, 1931-Nov. 26, 2022

Gloria E. Dennis, 91, of Decatur, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1931, in Grand Ledge, Michigan to the late Leroy and Lois (Parks) Goodrich.

Shortly after graduating high school, Gloria married Henry Dennis on Oct.16, 1948, in Dowagiac, Michigan. Gloria and her husband worked on their farm for many years and they sold their produce in their retail business with their son, Dayton. Gloria also enjoyed many years of driving a school bus, prior to her retirement. She found great joy in working puzzles, sewing and collecting tea pots.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sons, Douglas and Dustin Dennis.

Gloria is survived by a son, Dayton Dennis of Decatur; a daughter, Bonnie Halforty of Union City, Michigan; six grandchildren; a host of great and great-great grandchildren.

In keeping with Gloria’s wishes, her family will be remembering her privately.

Memories of Gloria may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

“A great mom and person that was always there for me and that I will always love and never let out of my heart- Sincerely, your son, Dennis.”