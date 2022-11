Edwardsburg lands 12 on All-Wolverine Conference team Published 12:13 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg had 12 players earn All-Wolverine Conference honors for the 2022 season.

The Eddies had Andrew Colvin and Brennen Brady-Brittian early first-team offense, while Brett Allen and Cooper Collins earn first-team defense.

Edwardsburg’s Kevin Bartz was named Coach of the Year.

On the defensive side of the football, Blake Ludwig, Jacob Edwards, Allen and Zac Zache were named first-team.

Niles had three players earn first-team all-conference.

Julian Means-Flewellen and Brandon Hamilton were selected to the first-team offense, while Sam Rucker earned first-team defense.

All-Wolverine Conference Football

First Team Offense

Specialists

ª Jacob Thompson, Sturgis

Andrew Colvin, Edwardsburg

Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles

Carter Plangger, Paw Paw

Trammel Robinson, Plainwell

Andrew Brown, Three Rivers

Caleb Quake, Three Rivers

Offensive Linemen

Brennen Brady-Brittain, Edwardsburg

Brandon Hamilton, Niles

Darrin Strev, Paw Paw

Jake Reynolds, Three Rivers

Punter/Kicker

William Hull, Vicksburg

• Denotes captain

Coach of the Year

Kevin Bartz, Edwardsburg

Second Team

Specialists

Brett Allen, Edwardsburg

Andrew Chambers, Otsego

Callahan Lamb, Sturgis

RJ Vallier, Vicksburg

Xavier Wadley, Vicksburg

Offensive Linemen

Cooper Collins, Edwardsburg

Jimmy Gaya, Niles

Mathew Wickey, Sturgis

First Team Defense

Linebackers

• Grant Anderson, Vicksburg

Blake Ludwick, Edwardsburg

Sam Rucker, Niles

JP Culver, Vicksburg

Defensive Linemen

Jacob Edwards, Edwardsburg

Tyler Preuss, Plainwell

Lloyd Ruesinki, Three Rivers

Bo Skidmore, Vicksburg

Defensive Backs

Brett Allen, Edwardsburg

Zac Zache, Edwardsburg

Trammel Robinson, Plainwell

RJ Vallier, Vicksburg

• Denotes captain

Second Team

Linebackers

Gibson Cary, Sturgis

Jace Gray, Three Rivers

Carter Mann, Vicksburg

Defensive Lineman

Tibor Widman, Edwardsburg

Darrin Strey, Paw Paw

Jake Reynolds, Three Rivers

Defensive Backs

Alex Cole, Niles

Rasean O’Tey, Sturgis

Bryce Smith, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Edwardsburg: Jaylin Bowden-McClaire, Oscar Morris, Brendon Seabolt; Niles: Dan Asmus, Talon Brawley, Paul Hess; Otsego: Brendon Bohl, Randy Hudson, Nolan Vanderroesrt; Paw Paw: Austin George, Nathan LaMere, Logan Leonard; Plainwell: Matt Beck, Ryan Koob, Luke Lyons; Sturgis: Logan Markey, Alex Massey, Joe Wilson. Three Rivers: Jeremiah Detwiler, Angelo Hausmanis, Drew McClain; Vicksburg: Stuart Brown, Bo Lewis, Hunter Town

Final Standings

Edwardsburg 7-0

Three Rivers 5-2

Sturgis 4-3

Vicksburg 4-3

Niles 3-4

Paw Paw 3-4

Plainwell 2-5

Otsego 0-7