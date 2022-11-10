Myrna Wiggins Published 12:14 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Sept. 20, 1928-Nov. 5, 2022

Myrna passed away on Nov. 5, 2022 at her home in Suttons Bay.

Born on Sept. 20, 1928, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Harry and Bertha Belle (Austin) Gough. On Feb. 19, 1966, in Clarkston, she married Harold E. Wiggins who preceded her in death in 2020.

Myrna was a registered nurse and spent her life working in health care. After her retirement, she became a prolific quilter, creating about a hundred quilts that she generously gave to her large family and many friends. She and Hal loved traveling by motorcycle or van to visit relatives and good friends, often stopping at antique shops and garage sales. Myrna collected porcelain dolls and enjoyed reading and gardening.

Myrna is survived by her children, Virginia Howard, William (Valerie) Conrad, Patricia (Rance) Oakley, Jeffrey (Norma) Wiggins, Cynthia (Marv) Coy, and Joel Wiggins; 23 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Harold, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Conrad; siblings, Ercil Gough and Leota McKinstry; grandchild, Briana Oakley; and nephew, James Gough.

Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Association, and/or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Suttons Bay Township Cemetery.

Please share memories and condolences with Myrna’s family at www.martinson.info.

Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Leelanau.