Karen Turnbo Published 7:49 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Jan. 2, 1957-Nov. 6, 2022

Karen Diane Turnbo, 65, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Lakeland Hospital in Niles, Michigan.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1957, in Niles, Michigan to the late RC and Martha Nadine (Shaw) Whitaker.

Karen was gifted at arts and crafts, enjoyed sewing, and looked forward to scrapbooking family photos. Karen had an ability to incorporate her own special creativity to any project she was working on, especially when she was baking cakes. Karen looked forward to “treasure hunting” or some would say going to yard sales. Karen will be remembered for her selfless-giving spirit and doting grandmother.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; a brother and a sister.

Karen is survived by her husband, Allen Turnbo of Niles; daughters, Karie (Mario) Salinas of Gurnee, Illinois and Tonia (Matt) Petruska of Edwardsburg, Michigan; grandchildren, Logan Petruska, Tyler Petruska, Riley Petruska, Lily Salinas, and Emma Salinas; a brother, step-mom (Leota Jones), and several step-siblings.

In keeping with Karen’s wishes, a celebration of her life will take place Saturday, Nov. 19, Niles.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Karen’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.