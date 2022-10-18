Nov. 19. 1926-Oct. 14, 2022

Virginia Lee Kiger, 95, of Berrien Springs, died Oct. 14, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Berrien Springs. Messages and memories may be shared online at www.allredfuneralhome.com. Donations in Virginia’s name may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Wounded Warriors.

Virginia was born Nov. 19, 1926, in Benton Harbor, the daughter of Russell and Edna (Pelton) Golladay. She married Richard Kiger Sept. 29, 1945, and they enjoyed many years together. Virginia earned her LPN degree and worked in hospital and medical office nursing. Her leisure enjoyments included traveling, cooking and gardening.

Survivors include her son, Steven; two grandchildren, Tammy (Greg) Wright and Julie (Jim) Dronen; four grandchildren: Andrew and Alison Wright, Tiffany Bates, and Max Dronen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter-in-law, Linda Kiger; and two brothers, Russell Golladay Jr. and Roger Golladay.