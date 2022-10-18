Daily Data: Tuesday, Oct. 18

Published 10:27 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Staff Report

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Jayhawk Invitational

At Muskegon

Men’s Team Scores

Unattached Grand Valley State 21, Grand Valley State 73, Lansing C.C. 81, Grand Rapids C.C. 146, Unattached 146, Aquinas 147, Hope College 220, Southwestern Michigan 229, Rochester University 232, Oakland C.C. 309, Muskegon C.C. 322, Mott C.C. 344 Alpena C.C. 380, Lake Michigan College 389, Kellogg C.C. 400, North Central Michigan 406

 

Overall winner

Church Bahozhoni, Unattached Grand Valley – 24:33

 

Southwestern Michigan Finishers

  1. Ethan Saylor 25:56, 44. Micah Ordway 26:46, 46. Isaiah Beiter 26:49, 73. Kelsey Brown 28:10, 94. Zach Stearns 29:11, 96. William Westphal 29:12, 105. Alex Blanton 30:02, 117. Robert Ward 31:13, 120. Gavin Smith 31:36, 130. Nick Weston 34:42, 132. Ben Gillesby 35:41

 

Women’s Results

Lansing C.C. 36, Grand Valley State 54, Hope College 86, Aquinas 92, Grand Rapids C.C. 111, Southwestern Michigan 166, Rochester University 185, Mott C.C. 198, Lake Michigan College 272

 

Overall Winner

Hannah Bodine, Grand Valley State – 18:31

 

Southwestern Finishers

  1. Morgan Kesteloot 19:46, 36. Allison Lauri 20:27, 49. Addison Modderman 20:58, 53. Abby Radecki 21:07, 59. Bailee Shambaugh 21:31, 66. Madison Kesteloot 21:42

 

COLLEGIATE FISHING

Lake o the Ozarks

At Osage Beach, Missouri

Top 5 Results

Tarleton State 17.2 pounds, Missouri State University 17 pounds, Southwestern Michigan College 16.10 pounds, McKendree University 15.14 pounds, Drury University 15.7 pounds

 

Southwestern Michigan Finishers

  1. David Klimczak-Dylan Levin 16.1 pounds, 76. Dalton Defelice-Conner Pickens 5.10 pounds, 89. Billy Erdakos-Evan Ludlow 4.11 pounds

 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

BUCHANAN 3, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 0

At Buchanan

Match Score

Buchanan d. Our Lady 25-10, 25-22, 25-17

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Chloe Aalfs 12, Faith Carson 9, Alyssa Carson 8

Digs

laney Kehoe 4, Riley Capron 3

Solo blocks 

Faith Carson 5, Alyssa Carson 2

Aces

Aalfs 4, Sophia Bachman 3

Assists

Sophia Bachman 31

Varsity record: Buchanan 26-5

 

Dowagiac Quad

At Dowagiac

Dowagiac Match Scores

Watervliet d. Dowagiac 25-23, 25-19

Dowagiac d. Lakeshore 25-18, 25-21

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Caleigh Wimberley 18, Alanah Smith 7, Abbey Dobberstein 6, Tessa Deering 5, Maggie Weller 4, Brooklyn Smith 1

Aces

Dobberstein 3, Emerson Kruger 3, Brooklyn Smith 1

Digs

Dobberstein 23, Wimberley 9, Weller 9, Lyla Elrod 8, Brooklyn Smith 5, Kruger 2

Blocks

Alanah Smith 2, Dobberstein 2, Weller 1, Booklyn Smith 1

Assists

Brooklyn Smith 35, Weller 2

Varsity record: Dowagiac 19-13-4

 

