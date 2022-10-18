Daily Data: Tuesday, Oct. 18
Published 10:27 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Jayhawk Invitational
At Muskegon
Men’s Team Scores
Unattached Grand Valley State 21, Grand Valley State 73, Lansing C.C. 81, Grand Rapids C.C. 146, Unattached 146, Aquinas 147, Hope College 220, Southwestern Michigan 229, Rochester University 232, Oakland C.C. 309, Muskegon C.C. 322, Mott C.C. 344 Alpena C.C. 380, Lake Michigan College 389, Kellogg C.C. 400, North Central Michigan 406
Overall winner
Church Bahozhoni, Unattached Grand Valley – 24:33
Southwestern Michigan Finishers
- Ethan Saylor 25:56, 44. Micah Ordway 26:46, 46. Isaiah Beiter 26:49, 73. Kelsey Brown 28:10, 94. Zach Stearns 29:11, 96. William Westphal 29:12, 105. Alex Blanton 30:02, 117. Robert Ward 31:13, 120. Gavin Smith 31:36, 130. Nick Weston 34:42, 132. Ben Gillesby 35:41
Women’s Results
Lansing C.C. 36, Grand Valley State 54, Hope College 86, Aquinas 92, Grand Rapids C.C. 111, Southwestern Michigan 166, Rochester University 185, Mott C.C. 198, Lake Michigan College 272
Overall Winner
Hannah Bodine, Grand Valley State – 18:31
Southwestern Finishers
- Morgan Kesteloot 19:46, 36. Allison Lauri 20:27, 49. Addison Modderman 20:58, 53. Abby Radecki 21:07, 59. Bailee Shambaugh 21:31, 66. Madison Kesteloot 21:42
COLLEGIATE FISHING
Lake o the Ozarks
At Osage Beach, Missouri
Top 5 Results
Tarleton State 17.2 pounds, Missouri State University 17 pounds, Southwestern Michigan College 16.10 pounds, McKendree University 15.14 pounds, Drury University 15.7 pounds
Southwestern Michigan Finishers
- David Klimczak-Dylan Levin 16.1 pounds, 76. Dalton Defelice-Conner Pickens 5.10 pounds, 89. Billy Erdakos-Evan Ludlow 4.11 pounds
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
BUCHANAN 3, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 0
At Buchanan
Match Score
Buchanan d. Our Lady 25-10, 25-22, 25-17
Individual Statistics
Kills
Chloe Aalfs 12, Faith Carson 9, Alyssa Carson 8
Digs
laney Kehoe 4, Riley Capron 3
Solo blocks
Faith Carson 5, Alyssa Carson 2
Aces
Aalfs 4, Sophia Bachman 3
Assists
Sophia Bachman 31
Varsity record: Buchanan 26-5
Dowagiac Quad
At Dowagiac
Dowagiac Match Scores
Watervliet d. Dowagiac 25-23, 25-19
Dowagiac d. Lakeshore 25-18, 25-21
Individual Statistics
Kills
Caleigh Wimberley 18, Alanah Smith 7, Abbey Dobberstein 6, Tessa Deering 5, Maggie Weller 4, Brooklyn Smith 1
Aces
Dobberstein 3, Emerson Kruger 3, Brooklyn Smith 1
Digs
Dobberstein 23, Wimberley 9, Weller 9, Lyla Elrod 8, Brooklyn Smith 5, Kruger 2
Blocks
Alanah Smith 2, Dobberstein 2, Weller 1, Booklyn Smith 1
Assists
Brooklyn Smith 35, Weller 2
Varsity record: Dowagiac 19-13-4