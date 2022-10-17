April 12, 1931-Oct. 7, 2022

Jerry Lee Peterson, 91, who lived most of his life in Dowagiac, passed away Oct. 7, 2022, in Brooksville, FL. Jerry was born April 12, 1931, in South Bend, IN. He worked at Clark Equipment in Benton Harbor and in North Carolina.

He loved hunting, fishing and golf, and was a longtime member of the Thunderbird League at Hampshire Country Club.

Jerry is survived by four children, James (Kathy) Peterson, Jackie (Michael) O’Brien, Vickie (John) MacKay and Michael (Karen) Peterson; a step-daughter, Stacy Laubach; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. A family graveside service will take place in the coming months.