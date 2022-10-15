Roadrunners return to court and to winning ways

DONALDSON, Ind. — The Southwestern Michigan College volleyball team returned to the court after a week of and came away with a 3-2 win over host Ancilla College in Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference play Thursday night.

The Roadrunners, who have been battling through injuries, returned setter Emma Beckman (Niles) to the lineup against the Chargers and it paid off in a 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 28-26 and 15-9 win over Ancilla.

“After facing several injuries, and various lineup changes the last two weeks, I am so proud of this team for battling through all the adversity, coming out ready to fight, and playing to win,” said SMC Coach Jenny Nate. “We needed this. I keep telling them every day that we can win no matter what we face; we just have to bring the energy, over communicate, play aggressive, clean up our fundamentals, and play to win. We did that tonight, and this momentum will help build our confidence back up as we head to LMC Saturday and Muskegon Sunday for two tough tourneys.”

The Roadrunners (10-12, 4-4 MCCAA Western Conference) got 17 kills, five blocks, 12 digs and eight points from Nikki Nate (Niles), while Amara Palmer (Niles) added 10 kills, three blocks, four digs and six points to the SMC totals.

Beckman finished the match with 37 assists, 14 points, two kills, three blocks and 12 digs.