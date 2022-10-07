Roundup: Chieftains, Bobcats pick up wins; Rangers fall to Raiders

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Dowagiac Chieftains and Buchanan Bucks swept their Lakeland Conference volleyball matches Thursday night.

In Southwest 10 Conference play, Cassopolis fell to host Decatur 3-1.

Dowagiac volleyball

The Chieftains defeated the host Shamrocks 25-17, 25-17 and 25-13.

Maggie Weller led Dowagiac with nine kills, along with a pair of blocks and two digs. Alanah Smith added eight kills and two blocks, while Caleigh Wimberley finished the night with seven kills, five digs, a block and an ace.

Brooklyn Smith led the team with 25 assists. She also had three kills and four aces. Abbey Dobberstein led the Chieftains with 14 digs. She also had three aces.

“Tonight the girls played a fantastic game,” said Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd. “The lineup was different with Tessa Deering, who is a freshman that has been moved up to varsity. She did a great job playing at a higher level this evening. Abbey Dobberstein also stepped into a new role this evening as libero. Abbey did a great job in serve receive and defense, with a total of 14 digs. Brooklyn Smith ran a great offense feeding the ball to our middles Alanah Smith and Maggie Weller.”

Brandywine Volleyball

The Bobcats improved to 15-4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Lakeland Conference with an easy 3-0 win over Benton Harbor.

Brandywine swept the Tigers 25-4, 25-1 and 25-8.

Addy Drotoz and Clara Depriest had a team-high 10 aces, while DePriest also had five digs, 16 assists and two kills. Drotoz contributed a kill and a block to the Bobcat totals.

Kadence Brumitt finished with eight kills, two aces and three digs, while Kallie Solloway had six kills. Hope Typer finished with six digs and four aces.

Cassopolis Volleyball

The Rangers were defeated by the Raiders 16-25, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-21.

Ryli Burks had 10 kills and 17 assists, while Alexis Millirans and Atyanna Alford both finished with 16 digs.

Katariina Peipman had four blocks, four kills. Ella Smith finished with 20 digs. and four kills.