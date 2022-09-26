Sue Van Leeuween

Aug. 14, 1943-Sept. 21, 222

Sue Ann Van Leeuween, 79, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Sep. 21, 2022, in Wellbrooke at South Bend.

Sue was born on Aug. 14, 1943, in Niles to the late Robert and Ruth (Vanderbeck) Weimer.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Lynn Maxwell.

On May 25, 1963, she married Frank Van Leeuween at the old First Baptist Church in Niles.

Together they celebrated an amazing 59 years of marriage.

Sue is survived by her husband Frank and their children, Allan (Beth) Van Leeuween of Niles and Lani (Don) Norton of Layton Utah, grandchildren; Amanda, Donald, Taylor and Sophia. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Marie) Weimer of Niles.

Sue is a long-time member of the Frist Baptist Church in Niles. She loved children, especially the preschool age. Sue had worked at the Preschool at First Baptist Church for over 30 years. She was dedicated to her family and being with them, meant everything to her.

Sue’s family will be gathering privately for her services. Burial was held at Silverbook Cemetery in Niles.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. Niles.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com