Sobecki runs for 142 and a pair of scores in Bobcats’ win

NILES — A pair of Carter Sobecki touchdown runs in the first half gave host Brandywine a 14-0 win over Sand Creek for homecoming Friday night.

Sobecki scored on a 35-yard run in the first quarter to make it 6-0 after the extra point kick failed. His 56-yard run early in the second quarter completed the scoring after quarterback Owen Hulett scored on the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0.

Neither team was able to eclipse 200 yards in total offense in the non-league contest at Selge Field. The Bobcats did outgain the Aggies 185-148. Brandywine had 150 yards on the ground.

Sand Creek rushed for 76 yards and threw for 72.

Sobecki had 142 of those yards on 14 carries. No other Bobcat rushed for more than nine yards.

Hulett was 3-of-6 for 35 yards passing.

Dylan Francouer led the Aggies with 77 yards rushing on 16 carries. Jordan Iljenden was 4-of-6 for 52 yards passing.

Gavin Schoff led Brandywine defensively with 14 tackles. Sobecki had nine tackles and a fumble recovery, while Brock Dye and Phillip McLaurin both had eight stops.