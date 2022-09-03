Garrett Coughlin III

Oct. 31, 1950-Aug. 29. 2022

Garrett Joseph “Gary” Coughlin, III, 71, died of Respiratory Failure on Aug. 29, 2022, following a lung transplant July 29, 2021, in Chicago. He is at peace now, after over a year of hospitalization with transplant complications and then Covid.

Born Oct. 31, 1950, he was the son of the late Garrett J. Coughlin, II and Betty (Cannedy) Coughlin. He was also preceded in death by his sister Mary; and precious dog, Annie.

On March 30, 2002, Gary married Linda Ann Rudolph, who lovingly cared for him to the end. Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Tamara (David) Smith of Satellite Beach, FL and Sean Coughlin of Apopka, FL; sister, Margaret Coughlin of Zephyrhills, FL; stepdaughter, Janice (Brian) Frisco of Three Oaks, Mi; stepson, Steve (Sarah) Gore of South Bend, IN; and his beloved grandchildren.

Gary grew up in Niles, and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He was a classic car enthusiast, and over the years, his own classic cars won many trophies. He enjoyed the camaraderie of car shows, and proudly showed his vehicles. He will be greatly missed. Linda would like to thank everyone for their support and well-wishes. It took a village.

The family will hold a memorial service in Florida at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation. Please designate to: Lung Patient and Family Assistance Fund.

