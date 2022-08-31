Dec. 12, 1944-Aug. 25. 2022

Gordon Henry Luthringer, 77, of Dowagiac, passed away on Aug. 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel – 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI.

Gordon was born on Dec. 12, 1944, in Dowagiac to the late Henry and Ida (Klaassen) Luthringer. He was a 1963 graduate of Dowagiac High School. On May 27, 1972, in South Bend, IN he married Marie Prosicki. Gordon worked as a machine operator for 37 years at National Copper Products in Dowagiac. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping up north in Bitely, MI, garage and antique saling, playing bingo and other activities at COA, and socializing with friends at McDonalds. But most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family.

Gordon is survived by his wife Marie; his children – Randy (Dawn) Luthringer of Niles, MI and Kim (Jon) Anderson of Dowagiac, MI; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and brothers – Edward and Charles (Brenda) Luthringer both of Dowagiac. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother – Herman.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m., at Grace Apostolic Lighthouse Church – 47377 M-51, Decatur, MI, with Pastor Jack Midkiff officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac with private family services at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Decatur. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com