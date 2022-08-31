May 4, 1937-Aug. 22, 2022

Diane Healy Purcell, 85, of Niles, Michigan passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Diane was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to M. Virgil and Anna E. Healy (Shaper).

Diane lived in Niles all her life where she graduated from N.H.S. in 1955. She taught piano for numerous years to many area children. Her passion for literature showed while working in area retail bookstores until she retired in 2019. Diane spent time volunteering at Lakeland hospital and was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Niles. Diane was a woman of many hobbies: including cooking, knitting, sewing, reading, music, bird watching, art, gardening, attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and dance recitals.

Surviving family includes former husbands David Purcell and Lou Crouch with whom she shared children: Michael (Jana) Crouch, Brian (Patty) Crouch, David (Joy) Crouch, Dennis (Mary Ann) Crouch, and Elizabeth (Mike) Martin. Grandchildren: Michelle Crouch, Jason (Pam) Crouch, Chris (Sarah) Crouch, Jon Crouch, Delaney (Bryan) Martin, Crystal (Aaron) Acevedo, Jessica (Kyle) Low, Cricket (Josh) Nelson, Lea (Tad) Germann, and Marc Fisher. Diane had more than 10 great-grandchildren, including former son-in-law Dave Fisher, former step daughter April (Roger) West, former step son-in-law Brian (Jacob and Samuel) Shafer, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents, M. Virgil and Anna E. Healy, brother Keith (Mary Jayne) Healy, sisters Linda (Jim) Stephens and Kathleen (Gary) Hall. The family would like to take this opportunity sincerely thank the many members of Caring Circle of Spectrum Health Lakeland for the exceptional care received by Diane during the last year of her life.

Services for Diane will be held by the family in the spring of 2023 so that all of her family can gather and celebrate her together. Details of the service will be announced by family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI.